Rotten Eggs Delivered Via Swiggy Instamart? Viral Post Sparks Food Safety Debate

A social media post claiming that a tray of rotten eggs was delivered through Swiggy Instamart has sparked a wider discussion about the quality of perishable products sold through quick-commerce platforms.

The post was shared on X by News18 India consulting editor Sushant Sinha, who uploaded pictures and videos showing eggs that he claimed were spoiled. The post quickly gained traction, with several users joining the conversation and sharing their own experiences with grocery deliveries.

‘Almost every egg was like this’

According to Sinha, he had ordered a tray of Dr Hen eggs through Swiggy Instamart. However, after opening the tray, he allegedly found several eggs in an unusable condition.

Sharing visuals of the eggs, Sinha questioned how consumers could receive such products despite paying for them along with delivery fees and other charges.

His post also touched upon broader concerns over the quality of food products reaching consumers through online platforms.

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Social media users share similar experiences

The post soon attracted a large number of reactions. Several users claimed that they too had received poor-quality eggs and other food products after placing orders through online grocery and quick-delivery services.

One user alleged that they had faced a similar issue after ordering Dr Hen eggs through Amazon Now, claiming that multiple eggs from the tray were bad.

Another user criticised Swiggy and said they had stopped using the platform. Some others argued that customers often do not complain publicly when they receive poor-quality products because they lack the visibility or reach to have their grievances noticed.

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The discussion also saw users recommending traditional neighbourhood shops for buying eggs and other perishable items, where customers can physically check the products before purchasing them.

Quick-commerce platforms face questions over food quality

The incident has brought renewed attention to the challenges involved in delivering perishable groceries through quick-commerce services.

Eggs and other fresh food products require proper storage and handling throughout the supply chain. While quick-commerce platforms focus on delivering orders within minutes, maintaining product quality and ensuring that older or damaged stock does not reach customers remains an important concern.

The viral post has therefore opened up a larger conversation about how online grocery platforms manage perishable products, monitor sellers and respond when customers report quality-related complaints.