Godrej Properties Reports Steep 64% Drop In Q2 FY27 Consolidated Net Profit To ₹145.47 Crore, Total Income Also Declines

Godrej Properties |

Mumbai: Godrej Properties Ltd on Thursday announced a consolidated net profit of ₹145.47 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, marking a 64% decrease from ₹402.99 crore reported in the same period last year.

Revenue and Total Income

The company's revenue from operations for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹1,935.17 crore, compared to ₹740.38 crore in Q2 FY26. Total consolidated income for the quarter was ₹2,571.73 crore, a decline from ₹1,950.05 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Read Also Godrej Properties, RC Group Inaugurate New Pedestrian Corridor In Bandra Bay Transformation

Expenses and Profit Before Tax

Total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹2,476.74 crore from ₹1,300.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Consolidated profit before tax for the quarter was ₹98.38 crore, down from ₹565.93 crore in Q2 FY26.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 was ₹5.12, a decrease from ₹13.45 in the same quarter last year.

Amalgamation Impact

The company noted the amalgamation of Embellish Houses Private Limited (EHPL) with the Holding Company, which was sanctioned on 8 July 2026. This amalgamation has been accounted for as if it occurred from 23 September 2025, leading to restated comparative financial information for various periods.

Joint Ventures and Subsidiaries

During the quarter, Godrej Skyview LLP was reclassified from a subsidiary to a joint venture following a stake divestment, resulting in a realised gain of ₹16.25 crore. Two other joint venture entities converted into wholly owned subsidiaries.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.