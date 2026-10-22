Bajaj Nivesh Q2 FY27 Results Show 9.88% Year-On-Year Growth In Net Profit, Company Reports Earnings Of Rs 293.27 Crore In September Quarter

Bajaj Nivesh |

Mumbai: Bajaj Nivesh Limited on 22 October 2026 reported a standalone profit after tax of ₹293.27 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. This is an increase from ₹267.07 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue From Operations

Total revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹2,97.36 crore, up from ₹2,71.02 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. This represents a 9.72 per cent year-on-year rise in operational income.

Total Income and Expenses

The company's total income for the quarter reached ₹2,97.37 crore, compared to ₹2,71.02 crore in the same period last year. Total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹1.49 crore from ₹1.22 crore year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 were ₹256.61. This is an increase from ₹233.69 reported in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Interim Dividend

The Board of Directors had previously declared an interim dividend of ₹160 per equity share (1600 per cent) on 15 September 2026. This amounted to ₹182.86 crore and was paid on 13 October 2026, according to the company.

Asset and Liabilities

As of 30 September 2026, the company's total assets stood at ₹36,540.54 crore. This includes financial assets of ₹36,525.90 crore and non-financial assets of ₹14.64 crore. Total liabilities and equity amounted to ₹36,540.54 crore, with financial liabilities at ₹190.59 crore and non-financial liabilities at ₹3,938.64 crore.

Book Value

According to the company, the book value per share as on 30 September 2026 was ₹28,360.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.