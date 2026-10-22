 Bajaj Nivesh Q2 FY27 Results Show 9.88% Year-On-Year Growth In Net Profit, Company Reports Earnings Of Rs 293.27 Crore In September Quarter
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HomeBusinessBajaj Nivesh Q2 FY27 Results Show 9.88% Year-On-Year Growth In Net Profit, Company Reports Earnings Of Rs 293.27 Crore In September Quarter

Bajaj Nivesh Q2 FY27 Results Show 9.88% Year-On-Year Growth In Net Profit, Company Reports Earnings Of Rs 293.27 Crore In September Quarter

Bajaj Nivesh Limited, formerly known as Maharashtra Scooters Limited, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, reporting a standalone net profit of ₹293.27 crore. This marks a 9.88 per cent increase compared to the same quarter last year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 22, 2026, 12:18 PM IST
Bajaj Nivesh Q2 FY27 Results Show 9.88% Year-On-Year Growth In Net Profit, Company Reports Earnings Of Rs 293.27 Crore In September Quarter
Bajaj Nivesh |

Mumbai: Bajaj Nivesh Limited on 22 October 2026 reported a standalone profit after tax of ₹293.27 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. This is an increase from ₹267.07 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue From Operations

Total revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹2,97.36 crore, up from ₹2,71.02 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025. This represents a 9.72 per cent year-on-year rise in operational income.

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Total Income and Expenses

The company's total income for the quarter reached ₹2,97.37 crore, compared to ₹2,71.02 crore in the same period last year. Total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹1.49 crore from ₹1.22 crore year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 were ₹256.61. This is an increase from ₹233.69 reported in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Interim Dividend

The Board of Directors had previously declared an interim dividend of ₹160 per equity share (1600 per cent) on 15 September 2026. This amounted to ₹182.86 crore and was paid on 13 October 2026, according to the company.

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Asset and Liabilities

As of 30 September 2026, the company's total assets stood at ₹36,540.54 crore. This includes financial assets of ₹36,525.90 crore and non-financial assets of ₹14.64 crore. Total liabilities and equity amounted to ₹36,540.54 crore, with financial liabilities at ₹190.59 crore and non-financial liabilities at ₹3,938.64 crore.

Book Value

According to the company, the book value per share as on 30 September 2026 was ₹28,360.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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