Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 FY27 Results: Net Profit Rises 18% To ₹757 Crore; Revenue Jumps 18%

Bajaj Housing Finance Q2 FY27 net profit rose 18 percent YoY to Rs 757 crore. |

Mumbai: Bajaj Housing Finance Limited reported a 17.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit to Rs 756.97 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with Rs 642.96 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 18.3 percent to Rs 3,250.57 crore from Rs 2,748.04 crore in Q2 FY26, according to the company's unaudited financial results approved by its board on Friday.

Q2 FY27 Financial Performance

The company's total income increased to Rs 3,251.09 crore from Rs 2,748.19 crore a year earlier. Total expenses rose 18.6 percent to Rs 2,271.36 crore from Rs 1,915.53 crore.

Profit before tax increased 17.7 percent to Rs 979.73 crore, compared with Rs 832.66 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Interest income stood at Rs 3,051.74 crore against Rs 2,614.44 crore, while finance costs increased to Rs 1,996.65 crore from Rs 1,657.96 crore.

Sequential Quarterly Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, net profit increased 5.8 percent from Rs 715.28 crore in Q1 FY27.

Revenue from operations grew 6.1 percent from Rs 3,063.02 crore, while profit before tax increased 5.5 percent from Rs 928.74 crore.

Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at Rs 0.91, compared with Rs 0.86 in the preceding quarter and Rs 0.77 a year earlier.

Half-Year Financial Performance

For the first half of FY27, net profit increased 20.1 percent to Rs 1,472.25 crore from Rs 1,226.26 crore in H1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 17.8 percent to Rs 6,313.59 crore from Rs 5,360.87 crore. Profit before tax increased 20.1 percent to Rs 1,908.47 crore.

AUM And Asset Quality

Assets under management (AUM) grew 25 percent to Rs 1,58,205 crore as of September 30, 2026, from Rs 1,26,749 crore a year earlier.

Gross non-performing assets stood at 0.29 percent against 0.26 percent last year, while net NPA remained unchanged at 0.12 percent.

The company's capital adequacy ratio stood at 21.24 percent.

Auditor Review

The financial results were reviewed by joint statutory auditors Singhi & Co. and Mukund M. Chitale & Co., who issued an unmodified limited review conclusion.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.