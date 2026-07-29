Bajaj Housing Finance Profit After Tax Up 23% To ₹715 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Bajaj Housing Finance Limited announced a standalone profit after tax of ₹715.28 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, marking a 23% increase from ₹583.30 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Financial Performance

The company's total income for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at ₹3,063.05 crore, compared to ₹2,615.57 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹3,063.02 crore from ₹2,612.83 crore year-on-year. Total expenses for the quarter were ₹2,134.31 crore, up from ₹1,858.63 crore in Q1 FY26.

Key Metrics

Interest income for Q1 FY27 grew to ₹2,856.07 crore from ₹2,492.59 crore in Q1 FY26. Earnings per share (basic and diluted) for the quarter were ₹0.86, an increase from ₹0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The company’s net worth was ₹23,233.77 crore as of 30 June 2026.

Asset Quality and Capital Adequacy

Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) stood at 0.29%, a slight decrease from 0.30% as of 30 June 2025. Net NPA was 0.12%, down from 0.13% in the year-ago period. The Capital to Risk-weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) was 21.59% as of 30 June 2026, exceeding the regulatory requirement of 15%.

Meeting Details

The Board of Directors approved the unaudited financial results on 29 July 2026. The meeting commenced at 02:30 p.m. and concluded at 03:35 p.m., the company said in an exchange filing.

Auditor Details

The limited review of the financial results was conducted by joint statutory auditors Singhi & Co., Chartered Accountants, and Mukund M. Chitale & Co., Chartered Accountants. Ravi Kapoor is a Partner at Singhi & Co., and S. M. Kulkarni is a Partner at Mukund M. Chitale & Co.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.