Bajaj Housing Finance Allots 50,000 NCDs Worth Above ₹500 Crores On March 2, 2026

Mumbai: Bajaj Housing Finance Limited has moved ahead with a fresh debt raise, approving the allotment of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures through a private placement.

The Debenture Allotment Committee, at its meeting held on 2 March 2026, allotted 50,000 NCDs with a face value of Rs. 1,00,000 each. The total issue size stands at Rs. 503,41,65,000 crore, including discount and accrued interest. The meeting commenced at 12.00 noon and concluded at 12.20 p.m.

The debentures are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of BSE Limited. The ISIN for the re-issue is INE377Y07623. The instrument carries a residual tenure of 1057 days, with the date of allotment recorded as 2 March 2026 and the date of maturity set for 22 January 2029.

The NCDs offer a coupon of 7.25 percent per annum. The first interest payment is scheduled for 22nd January 2027 and will be paid annually thereafter. Specifically, interest payments will be made on 22nd January 2027 and 22nd January 2028, with the third interest payment and principal repayment due on 22nd January 2029.

The debentures, along with interest, trustees’ remuneration and other related monies, will be secured by a first pari-passu charge on book debts or loan receivables. The security cover will be equivalent to 1.00 time the aggregate outstanding value of debentures issued under the General Information Document dated 2 July 2025. The debentures are redeemable on maturity, and there are no special rights or reported delays in payment. The company said the disclosure is being made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for information and record.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the regulatory filing dated 2 March 2026 submitted by Bajaj Housing Finance Limited to the stock exchanges. No additional sources or independent verification have been used.