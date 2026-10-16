DLF's Standalone Q2 FY27 Net Profit Hits ₹800.32 Crore, Consolidated Profit At ₹1,301.35 Crore; Company Declares ₹8 Dividend

DLF Limited announced its Q2 FY27 unaudited financial results. |

Mumbai: DLF Limited reported a standalone net profit of Rs 800.32 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. For the half-year ended on the same date, the company's standalone net profit stood at Rs 865.66 crore.

Financial Highlights

The total standalone income for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2027 was Rs 1,386.19 crore, with total expenses amounting to Rs 561.84 crore. The standalone profit before tax for the quarter was Rs 824.35 crore.

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, the standalone total income reached Rs 1,865.80 crore, while total expenses were Rs 954.22 crore. The standalone profit before tax for the half-year period was Rs 911.58 crore.

Consolidated Performance

On a consolidated basis, DLF reported a net profit of Rs 1,301.35 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. The consolidated net profit for the half-year period was Rs 2,095.25 crore.

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The consolidated total income for the quarter stood at Rs 2,297.30 crore, with total expenses at Rs 1,293.98 crore. The consolidated profit before exceptional items, tax, and share of profit in associates and joint ventures was Rs 1,003.32 crore.

For the half-year period, the consolidated total income was Rs 3,902.86 crore, and total expenses were Rs 2,476.78 crore. Consolidated profit before exceptional items, tax, and share of profit in associates and joint ventures for the half-year was Rs 1,426.08 crore.

Dividend Declaration

The company also announced a dividend of Rs 8 per equity share for the quarter, amounting to Rs 1,980.25 crore. This was approved at its 61st Annual General Meeting held on 3 August 2026.

Board Meeting Details

The Board of Directors met on 16 October 2026 from 14.00 Hrs. to 15.45 Hrs. to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.