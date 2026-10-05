DLF Sells Out Aureva Project For ₹1,985 Crore, Gurugram Retirement Community Nets Strong Demand

DLF | File Photo

Mumbai: DLF Limited on Friday announced the complete sell-out of its luxury retirement housing project, The Aureva, located in Sector 63, Gurugram. The project garnered sales of approximately ₹1,985 crore, reflecting strong demand in the retirement living segment.

Project Details

The Aureva spans approximately 1.6870 hectares (4.17 acres) and comprises 172 luxury residences. The project has a total carpet area exceeding 37,540 square metres (over 4 lakh square feet) and a total saleable area exceeding 7.5 lakh square feet.

Design and Amenities

The development, conceived as a standalone tower rising G+45 floors, offers 4 BHK residences with dedicated staff dormitories, private decks, and premium finishes. Each residence includes three dedicated parking spaces and access to various wellness, recreational, and lifestyle amenities.

Integrated Living Concept

The Aureva's design incorporates an amenity ecosystem featuring a luxury clubhouse, fitness facilities, an indoor swimming pool, spa, yoga pavilion, and a meditation centre. A professionally managed on-site medical centre with emergency response support is also included.

Market Response

Aakash Ohri, Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers, noted the project's strong market performance. He said it indicates growing demand for premium, experience-led residential offerings in India.

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Consulting Partners

The project was designed in collaboration with HB Design as master planner, SHMA as landscape architect, BO Steiber Lighting Design, Hewshott for acoustics, and ESD Global for sustainability and green building advisory.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.