Manav Sardana, The Entrepreneur Who Bought DLF The Dahlias Penthouse For ₹271 Crore

Entrepreneur Manav Sardana has acquired a penthouse in DLF’s ultra-luxury residential project The Dahlias in Gurugram for ₹271 crore, making it one of the most expensive individual home transactions reported in India.

Located in Sector 54 along Golf Course Road, DLF The Dahlias is the developer’s flagship super-luxury housing project.

Record deal

The penthouse purchased by Sardana has a super area of around 17,200 sq ft and a carpet area of approximately 10,500 sq ft.

Based on the reported deal value, the property is estimated to have been purchased at nearly ₹1.58 lakh per sq ft on the super-area basis and around ₹2.6 lakh per sq ft on the carpet-area basis.

Manav Sardana’s business background

The transaction reflects the rising demand for premium residences in Gurugram, where luxury apartments and penthouses have become attractive investment options for high-net-worth individuals.

Sardana belongs to the Delhi-NCR-based Sardana family, which has a business history spanning more than a century. The family is associated with Imperial Auto Industries, an automotive components manufacturer founded in 1969 by SB Sardana and Jagjit Singh.

Family business

Headquartered in Faridabad, Imperial Auto manufactures fluid transmission products for automotive and off-highway sectors. The company expanded significantly before being acquired by global private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

Manav Sardana was associated with Imperial Auto before the acquisition and remains involved with the family business.

Public records show that he serves as a director in several companies connected with the Imperial Auto group, including Imperial Silicon Private Limited, Kreuz Hydraulics Private Limited and Imperial Martor Engine Tubes Private Limited.

DLF The Dahlias

DLF launched The Dahlias in October 2024 as a 17-acre ultra-luxury development in DLF Phase 5, Gurugram. The project includes around 420 apartments and penthouses, with individual units reportedly priced between ₹100 crore and ₹170 crore. Penthouses command higher prices due to their larger layouts and premium features.

According to reports, DLF expects the project to generate more than ₹40,000 crore in revenue and has already sold over 65% of its inventory.

The demand for luxury housing has strengthened after the pandemic, with markets such as Gurugram and Mumbai witnessing several high-value property transactions. Wealthy buyers are increasingly seeking spacious and exclusive residences with premium amenities.