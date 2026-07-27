South Mumbai's Luxury Housing Faces Slow Sales Despite Limited Unsold Inventory: Knight Frank

Mumbai: South Mumbai had only 4,750 unsold residential units at the end of the first half of 2026, one of the lowest housing inventories across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), according to a Knight Frank India report. However, the report suggests that the region's luxury housing market continues to witness relatively slow sales despite the limited stock.

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The report shows that South Mumbai has a Quarter-to-Sell (QTS) ratio of 15.1, meaning it could take over 15 quarters to clear the existing inventory at the current pace of sales. In comparison, Peripheral Central Suburbs recorded the fastest inventory absorption with a QTS of just 1.0, while Navi Mumbai stood at 8.1. The average residential price chart also indicates that property rates have surged sharply since 2021, touching nearly Rs 1.55 lakh per sq m in the first half of 2026.

Market observers attribute the sluggish demand primarily to changing buyer preferences. While a budget of around Rs 15 crore can buy a 2,000-2,500 sq ft apartment in South Mumbai, the same amount can fetch significantly larger and more modern homes in emerging premium locations such as Bandra, Worli, Lower Parel, BKC and Juhu, offering amenities including clubhouses, landscaped open spaces, smart home features and ample parking.

Experts also note that the pool of buyers for homes priced above Rs 10 crore remains limited. In addition, global economic uncertainty, stock market volatility, interest rate trends and evolving investment strategies among high-net-worth individuals have weighed on demand for luxury housing.