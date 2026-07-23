MCZMA Clears South Mumbai Coastal Connector; Nariman Point–Cuffe Parade Link Moves To Centre For Final CRZ Approval | File

Mumbai: The proposed Nariman Point–Cuffe Parade coastal connector has crossed a key regulatory milestone, with the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) clearing the project and forwarding it to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) for the final Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance.

An official of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) confirmed after Wednesday's MCZMA meeting that the authority had granted its approval and the proposal has now been sent to the Centre for the final environmental nod.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 588.36 crore, aims to provide a direct link between Nariman Point and Cuffe Parade, two of south Mumbai's key commercial districts that are geographically close but connected only through a congested road network.

The revised proposal incorporates significant design changes following objections from members of the fishing community. Instead of a sea bridge passing through traditional fishing zones, the connector has been redesigned to run largely along the coastline, bypassing fishing areas. The alignment will pass near Machhimar Nagar, the Manora MLA Hostel and the southern end of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) before joining Marine Drive.

The project includes a 1.869-km connector, featuring a 418-metre double-decker flyover designed to improve traffic movement along one of the corridor's narrowest stretches. The plan also includes improvements to a section of Dorabji Tata Road. Around 1,765.52 square metres of land will be acquired by the state government to facilitate construction.

The proposal had remained stalled after fishermen raised concerns over its likely impact on fishing activities and the marine environment. Following consultations, MMRDA modified the alignment to minimise interference with fishing zones.

Although Nariman Point and Cuffe Parade are separated by barely a kilometre, motorists currently have to travel nearly five kilometres through Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, passing congestion-prone stretches near Madame Cama Road, Mantralaya, Fort and the Manora MLA Hostel. During peak hours, the journey often takes 30 to 35 minutes, with average traffic speeds of around 12 kmph.

The new connector is expected to significantly reduce travel time between the two business districts while easing congestion on the existing road network. The project is also expected to strengthen connectivity with the Mumbai Coastal Road, improving access for commuters travelling to and from south Mumbai.

With the proposal now before the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the project awaits the final CRZ clearance before tendering and construction can begin. Once approved, it is expected to become another important component of Mumbai's expanding coastal road infrastructure network.

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