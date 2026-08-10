Mahalaxmi Emerges As Mumbai’s Luxury Realty Hotspot As Property Sales Surge 6X, Average Flat Price Hits ₹27.3 Crore |

Mumbai: Once known primarily for its iconic racecourse, textile mills and industrial landscape, Mahalaxmi is rapidly reinventing itself as one of Mumbai’s most sought-after luxury residential markets, with an impressive range of marquee projects.

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Backed by a wave of infrastructure projects, redevelopment and an increasing appetite for premium homes, the South Mumbai neighbourhood is drawing the attention of developers, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and longterm investors.

The data suggests that Mahalaxmi is increasingly competing with established premium residential markets such as Worli and Lower Parel. As per data provided by Liases Foras, a real estate research company, the Mahalaxmi catchment, covering the 400018, 400013 and 400034 pin codes, shows that the value of stock sold rose from ₹2,377.52 crore in FY2022-23 to ₹15,812.02 crore in FY2025-26, an increase of more than six times in three years. The number of units sold also climbed from 329 to 845 during the same period. In the ongoing fiscal, 82 units have been sold so far

The average cost of a flat in the catchment rose from ₹9.25 crore in FY2022-23 to ₹11.93 crore in FY2023-24, before jumping to ₹23.29 crore in FY2024-25 and ₹27.30 crore in FY2025-26. However, it stood at ₹26.80 crore in the ongoing FY2026-27. The data indicates that Mahalaxmi has undergone a significant transformation from a largely mid-to-premium residential market into a destination attracting high value homebuyers. Sales velocity, which stood at 0.86% in FY2022-23, increased steadily to 1.59% in FY2025-26. Although it moderated marginally to 1.50% in FY2026-27, the latest figure remains substantially above the level recorded four years ago.

Infrastructure driving demand

The neighbourhood’s appeal has strengthened considerably with major infrastructure projects. Buyers in the premium segment are seeking integrated urban environments that combine connectivity, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and recreational spaces within easy reach.

Metro 3 has significantly improved north-south connectivity, while the Coastal Road and the Atal Setu have further improved access to key business districts. Developers are seizing the moment, with Altitude at 7 Mahalaxmi, a luxury residential project by Runwal Enterprises, being added to the neighbourhood’s skyline. Rising to approximately 306 metres, the tower is positioned among India’s tallest residential buildings.

Inventory remains a key challenge

Unsold stock increased from 1,312 units in FY2022-23 to 2,194 units in FY2025-26, before declining to 2,015 units in the current fiscal. The value of this unsold inventory has also risen dramatically from ₹12,144.84 crore in FY2022-23 to ₹59,904.29 crore in FY2025-26. For the current fiscal, houses worth ₹54,007.51 crore continue to await buyers. The inventory overhang is reflected in the months of inventory, which stood at 31 months in FY2025-26 and rose sharply to 74 months in FY2026-27.