Mumbai: Bandra Football Ground Faces Convention Centre Threat, Protest Held |

Mumbai: A peaceful protest was held on Sunday at Neville D’Souza Football Ground at Bandra Reclamation, opposing the proposed change in reservation of the playground to convention centre. The protest saw the presence of Nigel D’Souza, son of legendary footballer Neville D’Souza, Mumbai Football Association (MFA) President Sudhakar Rane, footballers, students, residents and civic representatives, among others.

The proposal, which was recently passed in the BMC's improvement committee amid heated objections by the opposition, seeks to amend the Development Plan (DP) 2034 by replacing the existing playground reservation and facility on an 8,450 sq m Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA)-owned plot at Bandra Reclamation with a reservation for an Exhibition Centre.

The proposal will be before the BMC House for a final approval this week.

"This is not just about a piece of land; it is about Mumbai’s football legacy and our children’s future. With over 50,000 citizens supporting the petition and the MFA taking the matter to court, the message is clear — Mumbai needs more playgrounds, not fewer. Development should not come at the cost of our children’s right to play," said social activist Furkan Shaikh.

Read Also Bandra Gymkhana President Cheryl Misquitta Resigns, EGM Cancelled

Nazish Shah from Bandra Residents Association said, "They must find a way to save the ground for sports activities. Our authorities should consider what is the need in the area. Do we need a convention centre? Or do we need the land to remain as a football ground, where hundreds of children and sports association use to the hilt?"

Last week, raising a point of order in the BMC Standing Committee, Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi urged Chairman Prabhakar Shinde to intervene and stop the proposal, calling the ground a symbol of Mumbai’s sporting legacy and the aspirations of thousands of emerging players. He claimed that around 400 youth clubs and 300 senior clubs use the ground every year, providing training opportunities to nearly 8,000-10,000 young footballers.

Meanwhile, the MFA also approached the Bombay High Court challenging the proposal arguing that the move would destroy one of Mumbai’s most important football venues. It has sought urgent hearing as the proposal is expected to be presented in the civic house on August 10.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/