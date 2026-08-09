Bandra Gymkhana President Cheryl Misquitta Resigns, EGM Cancelled

Mumbai: The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled by the Bandra Gymkhana on Sunday to consider the continuation of its president, Dr Cheryl Misquitta, was cancelled after she resigned from the post on Saturday night.

In a notice issued later that night, the Gymkhana said Misquitta’s resignation letter was submitted at 9.10pm and accepted by the Managing Committee. The EGM scheduled for August 9 was subsequently cancelled, with the club apologising to members for the last-minute decision.

Misquitta’s resignation brings an abrupt end to the latest chapter in a prolonged dispute over her election and subsequent removal as president of the 7,000-member club, established in 1934. The dispute has involved an inquiry headed by retired Bombay High Court judge Justice SC Gupte, a civil suit and proceedings before the Bombay High Court.

In her resignation letter dated August 8, Misquitta said she was stepping down with “a deep sense of disappointment and sadness”. She alleged that since her election as president on September 28, 2025, she had faced a “sustained and malicious campaign” against her.

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The Gymkhana, however, denied the allegations.

Roger Pereira, Permanent Trustee of the Gymkhana, said Misquitta’s resignation was “only to be expected”. He alleged that members had objected to her conduct and cited an internal investigation into incidents involving staff and alleged tampering with election records.

“The overwhelming majority of our members do not approve of such uncouth behavior whereby cups of hot coffee are flung at hapless staff, who were also subjected to the filthiest swear words. In our investigation we did see video evidence of election files being stolen from our gymkhana and CCTV footage being deleted. These findings were indeed endorsed by the retired Judge in his investigation,” said Pereira.

Misquitta, in her resignation letter, said her nomination had been challenged even before the election and that allegations of vote tampering, file manipulation and deletion of CCTV footage were subsequently levelled against her.

She said the inquiry report by Justice Gupte, released on February 2, 2026, found the election process and results to be fair and reliable and did not hold her responsible for any wrongdoing. She also alleged that the Managing Committee and trustees had not circulated the complete report to members until recently.

Misquitta further alleged that an EGM in March removed her as president in violation of the Gymkhana’s rules, including Rule 26. The Bombay High Court subsequently quashed the resolution and reinstated her as president on July 23.

Pereira, however, said members had moved a no-confidence motion against Misquitta during the EGM. “The said resolution seeking a No-Confidence Motion against Dr Cheryl Misquitta was passed against in the said EGM with 352 members in favour and none against,” he said.

Misquitta said that within days of the court order, the Managing Committee called another EGM with the same agenda of removing her. Citing the prolonged controversy and its “enormous personal and emotional toll” on her and her family, she said she would no longer be able to function effectively as president in the prevailing circumstances.

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