Ghansoli Senior Citizens' Association Likely To Get CIDCO Plot At Concessional rate | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: The long-pending demand of the Ghansoli Senior Citizens’ Association for a dedicated plot may finally be resolved, with efforts underway to secure land from CIDCO at a concessional rate.

Former MLA and association president Ramesh Patil said the association had been consistently pursuing the matter with CIDCO and the state government. He expressed hope that efforts to make a plot available to the association at a concessional rate would yield results in the coming months.

Patil was speaking at the association’s anniversary celebration and a collective birthday celebration for senior citizens, held on Saturday at the hall of the Shri Devasthan Sanstha in Ghansoli village.

The association’s membership has increased substantially over the past 15 to 20 years. At present, it has to depend on rented halls to conduct its social, cultural and other activities. The association has therefore been seeking a permanent space of its own.

The programme was attended by vice-president Shyamsheth Patil, corporator Anjana Mhatre, Madhuri Harijan, project-affected persons’ leader Deepak H. Patil, former corporator Namdev Daurkar, along with association office-bearers and members of the village community.

Collective birthday celebration

The association also continued its annual tradition of celebrating the birthdays of senior citizens collectively. Senior citizens whose birthdays fell during the year were felicitated at the event, followed by a gathering of members.

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