'Phones Banned Here': Mumbai Book Club Celebrates Book Lovers Day With Unique Approach; Video Shows Large Reading Community |

In a city where screens often dominate everyday life, a Mumbai community is choosing to turn the pages instead. Book Lovers Day, celebrated annually on August 9, has brought renewed attention to the joy of reading, and one Mumbai-based book community marked the occasion in a rather refreshing way, by putting their phones away and picking up their books.

The community, known as Mumbai Bookies, brings together avid readers from different parts of the city through area-wise groups. Instead of limiting their love for literature to the digital world, the community regularly organises weekend reading sessions in peaceful outdoor settings, giving members an opportunity to disconnect from technology and simply spend time with a book.

From open parks to Mumbai's coastal spaces, these sessions offer a stark contrast to the city's usual hustle and bustle. Readers gather together, carry their favourite books and spend hours reading in each other's company, creating a unique social experience around what is often considered an individual hobby.

'The Community That Banned Phones'

The Book Lovers Day celebration appeared to take that philosophy a step further. A video shared by Mumbai Bookies on Instagram showed a large number of readers participating in their weekend reading session, with books replacing phones as the centre of attention.

The highlight of the celebration was the community's decision to ban phones during the session. A message featured in the video summed up the idea perfectly: "Happy Book Lovers Day from the community that banned phones."

The initiative reflects the essence of Book Lovers Day, an unofficial celebration encouraging people to step away from technology, rediscover reading and spend time with books, whether at home, in libraries or independent bookstores.

For Mumbai Bookies, however, the celebration isn't restricted to a single day. Their regular weekend gatherings have turned reading into a community experience, allowing strangers to connect without the need for screens, notifications or social media.