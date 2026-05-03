Mumbai Book Clubs From Juhu To Thane, Inside City's Growing Reading Culture |

In an age dominated by screens and endless scrolling, a refreshing trend is quietly taking over Mumbai, community reading. Across the city, readers are stepping out of their homes and into parks, gardens and open spaces to read together in silence.

These reading communities are not just about books; they’re about connection, mindfulness and finding like-minded people who share a love for literature. From early morning meet-ups to sunset reading sessions, Mumbaikars are embracing this calm, collective experience.

Here are some of the most genuine and meaningful reading communities you can be a part of:

Juhu Reads — Kaifi Azmi Park

At Kaifi Azmi Park, Juhu Reads brings together book lovers every Saturday from 5 PM to 7 PM. The concept is simple, bring your own book and a mat, find a spot and read in peace alongside fellow readers as the sun sets.

Mulund Reads — Quiet Garden Community

Mulund’s reading circle meets every Sunday from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM in a peaceful garden setting. This quiet reading community offers a serene start to the day, perfect for those who enjoy slow mornings with a book.

Bandra Reading Community — Joggers Park

Set against the breezy backdrop of Joggers Park, this Bandra-based group meets every Sunday from 8 AM to 10 AM. With the sea nearby and greenery around, it’s an ideal spot to unwind with a good read.

Versova Reading Community — Raj Classic Park

Versova’s reading group meets at Raj Classic Park, offering a relaxed environment for readers to come together and enjoy their books in silence.

Powai Reads — Pandit Deen Dayal Udyan

At Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Udyan, readers assemble every Sunday from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Surrounded by greenery, this spot has become a favourite among Powai residents looking for a mindful weekend activity.

Thane Reads — TMC Lake Garden

In Thane, readers gather at TMC Lake Garden every Sunday from 8 AM to 10 AM. The calm surroundings of the lake garden make it a soothing space for uninterrupted reading.