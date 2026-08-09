Mumbai Infra Update: Sion Railway Over Bridge Second Girder Set For August 8-9 Midnight Launch, Opening Delayed Until End-September

Work on the Sion Railway Over Bridge is entering a key phase with the second steel girder scheduled for launch during the August 8-9 rail block | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 8, 2026: After missing multiple deadlines, the long-awaited Sion Railway Over Bridge (ROB) is finally set to get its second girder between Saturday and Sunday midnight.

However, motorists will have to wait longer, with the BMC requiring another 45 days to complete the remaining works, pushing the bridge’s opening to the end of September.

The first of the two steel girders was launched on June 22 after several delays, while the second, originally scheduled for June 20 and later pushed to June 30, faced further delays.

Central Railway (CR) had announced a special traffic and power block between Sion and Matunga stations on the midnight of August 8-9 to facilitate the launch, as part of the ongoing fifth- and sixth-line work between CSMT and Kurla.

Opening Pushed To End-September

However, the delay has pushed the project’s original August 15 deadline by nearly one-and-a-half months.

“Once the second girder is launched, work on the eastern approach can begin. After the remaining works are completed, the bridge is expected to open to traffic by the end of September,” a senior civic official said.

BJP corporator from Sion Rajshree Shirwadkar said the project was never halted but faced technical delays.

“The bridge is crucial as traffic from the western suburbs adds to congestion on Dadar and Sion Hospital Road. Even opening one carriageway would provide relief. The authorities have assured us that the bridge will be opened to traffic next month,” she said.

Bridge Shut Since August 2024

The century-old bridge has remained shut since August 2024, forcing thousands of commuters to take longer routes and worsening congestion in surrounding areas.

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The reconstruction is being jointly executed by the BMC and Central Railway, with the Railways handling the bridge over the tracks and the BMC responsible for the approach roads, two pedestrian underpasses, and related infrastructure.

The cost of the project has risen from Rs 42.8 crore to nearly Rs 50 crore following the addition of steel girders and approach road works.

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