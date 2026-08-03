 DLF Reports 4.10% Rise In Q1 Consolidated Net Profit To ₹793.90 Crore
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DLF Reports 4.10% Rise In Q1 Consolidated Net Profit To ₹793.90 Crore

DLF Ltd. on Monday reported an increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, reaching ₹793.90 crore, up from ₹762.67 crore in the same period last year

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 03, 2026, 05:23 PM IST
DLF Reports 4.10% Rise In Q1 Consolidated Net Profit To ₹793.90 Crore

Mumbai: DLF Ltd, a leading real estate developer, announced on Monday a 4.10% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹793.90 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This is an increase from the ₹762.67 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from Operations

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 stood at ₹1,280.34 crore. This marks a decline of 52.87% compared to ₹2,716.70 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Total Income

Consolidated total income for the quarter was ₹1,605.56 crore, down 46.17% from ₹2,980.88 crore in the year-ago period. Compared to the preceding quarter, total income decreased by 23.01% from ₹2,093.82 crore.

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Total Expenses

DLF reported consolidated total expenses of ₹1,182.80 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This represents a decrease of 52.02% from ₹2,465.58 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹3.21. This compares to ₹3.08 in the year-ago quarter, marking a 4.22% increase.

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Board Meeting and Filings

The board of directors approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter at its meeting on 3 August 2026. The meeting commenced at 14.00 Hrs. and concluded at 16.00 Hrs. on the same day.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.

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