GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate Rich List 2026, Gautam Adani Overtakes DLF's Rajiv Singh To Lead India's Wealthiest Property Tycoons

Gautam Adani topped the 2026 GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate Rich List with Rs 90,400 crore, overtaking DLF's Rajiv Singh. |

Mumbai: Gautam Adani and his family have emerged as India's richest real estate owners in the 2026 GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate Rich List, ending DLF's long-standing dominance. A sharp rise in the value of Adani Properties helped the group move to the top of the rankings, while several established developers continued to feature among the country's wealthiest property entrepreneurs.

Adani Claims Top Spot

Gautam Adani and family climbed two places to become the richest names in Indian real estate with a wealth of Rs 90,400 crore, up 73 percent from last year. The strong jump made Adani Properties the country's most valuable unlisted real estate company.

Rajiv Singh and family of DLF slipped to second place with Rs 90,200 crore after holding the top position for nearly a decade. The change came amid a broader correction in real estate valuations.

Top Developers Stay Strong

Mangal Prabhat Lodha and family retained the third position with Rs 67,700 crore. Lodha Developers continued to report healthy sales and expanded its presence across India despite challenging market conditions.

Vikas Oberoi remained fourth with wealth of Rs 42,500 crore, even after a 10 percent decline. Oberoi Realty continued to focus on premium residential and commercial projects.

Chandru Raheja and family entered the top five with Rs 42,200 crore, supported by K Raheja Corp's strong presence in commercial offices, hotels and residential developments.

New Entrants And Rising Wealth

Atul Ruia and family ranked sixth with Rs 29,900 crore, recording a 13 percent increase in wealth. Growth at Phoenix Mills' retail and mixed-use projects supported the rise.

Raja Bagmane and family secured seventh place with Rs 29,100 crore, helped by institutional office assets under the Bagmane Prime Office REIT.

Niranjan Hiranandani entered the top ten in eighth position with Rs 26,900 crore, driven by integrated township and mixed-use developments.

Mixed Performance Across The List

Basant Bansal and family ranked ninth with Rs 25,500 crore, falling four places as M3M India's NCR-focused residential and commercial portfolio faced pressure.

Bijay Kumar Agarwal and family completed the top ten with Rs 20,500 crore. Their wealth was supported by Sattva Developers and the newly listed Knowledge Realty Trust, which owns large technology parks and commercial properties.

The latest rankings show that India's property sector continues to create significant wealth, although market corrections have reshuffled the order at the top.