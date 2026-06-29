Oberoi Realty Expands In Gurugram, Launches Ultra-Luxury Project With Homes Starting At ₹18 Crore

Oberoi Realty has launched Three Sixty North, an ultra-luxury residential project in Gurugram's Sector 58. |

Mumbai: Oberoi Realty Limited on Monday announced the launch of Three Sixty North, an ultra-luxury residential project in Gurugram, with prices for residences starting from Rs 18 crore plus applicable taxes.

Project Details

The development is spread across 14.8 acres in Sector 58 on Golf Course Extension Road, Gurugram. It will feature seven residential towers, landscape gardens, a clubhouse and amenities.

Phase 1 will offer residences including 3 BHK + Studio, 4 BHK + Studio, Duplex, and Penthouse configurations. These homes will range from approximately 5,500 sq. ft. to over 13,000 sq. ft. in saleable area.

Entry into NCR Market

Vikas Oberoi, Chairman and Managing Director, Oberoi Realty, said the company's entry into the National Capital Region (NCR) market marks an important milestone in its growth journey. He stated this reflects the company's long-term vision to build distinctive developments in leading Indian markets.

Oberoi noted that the company has a track record of creating landmark addresses in Mumbai. He said the Gurugram project brings this philosophy through design-led development.

Amenities and Lifestyle

The project includes Club Three Sixty North, offering spaces for wellness, fitness, recreation, and social engagement. A boulevard with curated retail, cafés, and landscaped plazas is also part of the development.

The company expects Three Sixty North to appeal to entrepreneurs, business leaders, global Indians, and homebuyers seeking an exclusive address in Gurugram.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.