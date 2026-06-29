Omaxe Enters Hospitality Segment, Plans ₹6,200 Crore Investment Across 19 Hotels

Real estate developer Omaxe announced a new hospitality business vertical on Saturday, with plans to invest ₹6,200 crore. |

Mumbai: Omaxe, a prominent real estate developer, announced on Saturday, June 29, 2026, the establishment of a dedicated hospitality business vertical. The company plans to invest approximately Rs 6,200 crore over the next four to five years to develop 19 hotels.

Expansion Across Five States

This expansion will cover nearly 5 million square feet across five states: Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab. The investment is subject to necessary project-specific and regulatory approvals, as well as market conditions.

Project Pipeline

Of the 19 planned hotels, 12 will be in Uttar Pradesh, including two each in Ayodhya, Kaushambi, and Vrindavan, three in Lucknow, and one each in Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, and Gorakhpur. Omaxe will also develop one hotel in New Delhi, one in Faridabad, and one in Ujjain. Additionally, four hotels are planned across Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Ludhiana, with two properties in Chandigarh.

Key Developments

One key project is a 158-key Gateway Hotel by IHCL, located at The Omaxe State, a 50.4-acre integrated destination in Dwarka, New Delhi. This project is being developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Omaxe will also develop transit-oriented hospitality infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh through its PPP projects with the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC).

Market Segments

The new hospitality portfolio will cater to various demand segments, including business travel, leisure tourism, destination weddings, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions), and religious tourism. The properties will include midscale and upscale branded hotels, luxury hotels, pilgrimage hotels, and branded serviced apartments.

Revenue Projections

Upon stabilisation, the hospitality business has the potential to generate approximately Rs 1,000 crore in annual revenue, based on current business assumptions and subject to project execution, occupancy levels, and market conditions. The company is in discussions with domestic and international hospitality operators for branding and management partnerships.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.