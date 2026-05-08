Oberoi Realty Q4 Profit Jumps 62% To ₹703 Crore, Revenue Climbs Past ₹1,749 Crore

Oberoi Realty reported a 62 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 703 crore. |

Mumbai: Oberoi Realty reported a 62 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 703.3 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 433.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, driven by strong real estate revenue growth and improved operational performance.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,749.8 crore during the quarter against Rs 1,150.1 crore a year earlier and Rs 1,492.6 crore in Q3 FY26. The company’s quarterly trajectory reflected steady momentum through FY26, supported by sustained residential demand and higher project execution.

The company’s total income for the quarter stood at Rs 1,823.7 crore, up from Rs 1,213.3 crore in Q4 FY25, while profit before tax increased to Rs 962.9 crore from Rs 577.1 crore a year ago. Total expenses rose to Rs 849.8 crore against Rs 636.4 crore in the year-ago period, mainly due to higher land, development and construction-related costs.

Finance costs declined sequentially to Rs 27.1 crore from Rs 67.4 crore in Q3 FY26, aiding profitability. Operating margin improved to 54.9 percent during the quarter from 53.7 percent a year earlier.

Sequentially, net profit grew 13 percent from Rs 622.6 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while revenue advanced 17 percent quarter-on-quarter. The company also recorded an exceptional item of Rs 23.1 crore during FY26 linked to additional employee obligations arising from implementation of the Code on Wages, 2019.

Earnings per share stood at Rs 19.34 in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 17.12 in the previous quarter and Rs 11.91 in Q4 FY25. The board declared a fourth interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for FY26.

For the full financial year FY26, Oberoi Realty posted consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 6,009.1 crore against Rs 5,286.3 crore in FY25, while net profit rose to Rs 2,507.4 crore from Rs 2,225.5 crore in the previous year.

Total income for the year stood at Rs 6,304.3 crore. The real estate segment remained the key contributor, generating Rs 5,811.1 crore in revenue during FY26, while hospitality revenue stood at Rs 197.9 crore. The company’s net worth increased to Rs 17,921.6 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Oberoi Realty said the statutory auditors issued an unmodified audit opinion on the financial results. This report is a summary of unaudited financial performance and not investment advice.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company filings and financial disclosures. It is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be construed as investment, financial or trading advice.