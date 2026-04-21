Oberoi Realty Reports ₹1,673 Crore Q4 FY26 Bookings, Driven By Surge In Unit Sales

Oberoi Realty reported a consolidated gross booking value of Rupees 1,673 Crore in Q4 FY26, with 229 units sold and 3,57,552 sq. ft. of carpet area booked. |

Mumbai: Oberoi Realty’s latest quarterly update shows a notable rebound in real estate demand, with both unit sales and booking value picking up pace toward the end of FY26.

Bookings Jump Sharply

Oberoi Realty recorded a gross booking value of Rs 1,673 crore in Q4 FY26, nearly doubling from Rs 836 crore in Q3 FY26 and significantly higher than Rs 853 crore in Q4 FY25. The surge highlights stronger customer traction in the final quarter, suggesting improved sentiment in premium housing markets where the company primarily operates.

Sales Volume Expands

The company sold 229 units during the quarter, compared to 130 units in Q3 FY26 and 78 units in Q4 FY25. This sharp increase in volumes reflects rising buyer activity and faster conversion rates. Alongside this, carpet area booked reached 3,57,552 sq. ft., reinforcing the scale of transactions closed during the quarter.

Full Year Trends Mixed

For FY26, Oberoi Realty reported total bookings of Rs 5,447 crore, slightly higher than Rs 5,281 crore in FY25. However, total units booked declined to 698 from 929 in the previous year. Carpet area booked also dropped to 11,47,557 sq. ft. from 12,83,796 sq. ft., indicating fewer but potentially higher-value transactions during the year.

Demand Shifts Visible

The data suggests a shift in buyer preference toward larger or premium properties, even as overall unit volumes declined annually. The strong Q4FY26 performance could indicate a late-cycle demand push or delayed purchase decisions being executed before the fiscal year-end, particularly in key urban markets. According to the filing dated April 20, 2026, the figures remain provisional and subject to audit, as outlined in the summary table on page 1.

Oberoi Realty’s Q4 FY26 performance underscores renewed momentum in bookings, although full-year trends point to evolving buyer behavior and a selective demand environment in the real estate sector.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official exchange filing and does not include independent verification or external analysis.