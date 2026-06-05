Gautam Adani Adds ₹2.90 Lakh Crore In 155 Days, Mukesh Ambani’s Wealth Drops By ₹2.09 Lakh Crore In 2026

Gautam Adani has emerged as one of the biggest wealth gainers of 2026, adding over Rs 2.90 lakh crore to his fortune in just 155 days. |

Mumbai: The year 2026 has so far been a remarkable one for Gautam Adani and a difficult one for Mukesh Ambani.

According to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index data as of June 4, 2026, Adani’s net worth has increased by USD 30.7 billion, or more than Rs 2.90 lakh crore, in just 155 days. This represents a rise of about 36.3 percent in his total wealth.

On the other hand, Ambani’s fortune has declined by USD 21.9 billion, or around Rs 2.09 lakh crore, during the same period. His wealth has fallen by nearly 20.4 percent this year.

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Daily Wealth Creation Shows Huge Gap

When calculated on a daily basis, the difference becomes even more striking.

Adani earned an average of about Rs 1,897 crore every day in 2026, while Ambani lost around Rs 1,352 crore per day.

The sharp contrast highlights how market performance has affected the fortunes of India’s two most prominent business leaders.

Adani Moves Far Ahead in Global Rankings

Bloomberg data shows Gautam Adani’s total net worth has reached USD 115 billion, making him the world’s 17th-richest person.

Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth of USD 85.8 billion, is ranked 26th on the global rich list.

Adani is also among Asia’s wealthiest individuals and remains one of India’s top billionaires.

Strong Recovery After Hindenburg Report

Adani’s rise comes after a difficult period following the January 2023 report by short-seller Hindenburg Research.

The report triggered a massive sell-off in Adani Group stocks, wiping out more than $150 billion in market value. Adani’s personal fortune also fell sharply at the time.

However, over the past two years, Adani Group companies have staged a strong recovery, helping rebuild investor confidence and boosting the chairman’s wealth.

What Drives Their Wealth?

A large part of Ambani’s wealth comes from his stake in Reliance Industries and Jio Financial Services. However, Reliance shares have fallen around 18 percent this year, while Jio Financial has declined nearly 20 percent, hurting his net worth.

Adani’s fortune is linked to his holdings in major group companies, including Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Total Gas.

The strong rally in these stocks during 2026 has been the main reason behind the sharp increase in his wealth.