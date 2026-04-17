Gautam Adani Beats Mukesh Ambani To Become Asia's Richest Person

In a significant rejig in the pecking order of Asia’s wealth hierarchy, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has become the richest person in the region, overtaking Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, who held the position for a long time.

The stock market performance of Adani Group companies played a key role in making Gautam Adani the richest person on the continent.

According to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani’s net worth has risen to $92.6 billion, marginally higher than Ambani’s $90.8 billion.

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The key driver behind this change has been the sharp rally in Adani Group stocks. The conglomerate’s listed entities have seen strong investor momentum in recent weeks, with some stocks surging significantly and adding substantial market capitalisation.

A recent rally saw Adani Group companies gain up to 13 percent, boosting overall valuation and directly lifting Adani’s net worth.

This surge marks a strong comeback for the group after earlier volatility and regulatory overhangs. The worst impact on the market performance of Adani Group companies was in 2023 after allegations of stock price manipulation were levelled by US-based short-seller Hindenburg.

While the stocks recovered from the shock within a year, another setback came in the form of a case by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, charging Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and Cyril Cabanes in November 2024 with a bribery scheme to secure Indian solar energy contracts, failing to disclose this to investors.

However, a recent relief order from a US court, rising investor confidence, improved sentiment, and renewed buying in infrastructure and energy-linked stocks have also played a crucial role in pushing valuations higher.

On the other hand, Ambani’s wealth trajectory has remained relatively subdued. While Reliance Industries continues to be India’s most valuable company, its stock performance has been comparatively stable, in contrast to the sharp upward momentum seen in Adani Group stocks.

The latest development also signals the increasing weight of infrastructure, ports, and energy businesses in driving investor optimism. These sectors are core to the Adani Group, especially amid global supply chain realignments and energy transition themes.