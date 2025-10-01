India’s Billionaire Count Hits Record 358, Ambani Tops With ₹9.5 Lakh Cr Wealth; New Tech Leaders & Women Join The Richest List

India’s Billionaire Count Reaches an All-Time High | Mukesh Ambani File Photo |

Mumbai: India has set a new record with 358 billionaires, up by 24 from last year, according to the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025. This list tracks the wealth of India’s richest people and shows the country’s rapid wealth creation. Alongside billionaires, there are 1,687 people worth more than Rs 1,000 crore, indicating that India’s rich are growing both in number and strength. Together, these wealthy individuals hold assets worth Rs 167 lakh crore — almost half of India’s GDP.

Ambani Leads as Richest Indian, Women and Tech Stars Rise

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, tops the list with Rs 9.55 lakh crore (USD 105 billion) in family wealth. Gautam Adani follows closely with Rs 8.15 lakh crore. For the first time, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson of HCLTech, ranks in the Top 3, becoming India’s richest woman with Rs 2.84 lakh crore. This list also highlights India’s youngest billionaire, Aravind Srinivas, founder of AI startup Perplexity, who has Rs 21,190 crore in wealth at just 31 years old.

Source: Hurun Research Institute; M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025;*New Entrant, - No Rank change. Rank Up Rank Down - No Change * New |

New Billionaires and Wealth Growth Across Industries

This year, 58 new billionaires were added, averaging more than one new billionaire per week. Wealth creators added nearly Rs 1,991 crore daily during the review period. Mumbai remains the richest city with 451 billionaires, followed by Delhi and Bengaluru. Among major gainers, Niraj Bajaj and family saw their wealth rise by 43% to Rs 2.33 lakh crore. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan also debuted as a billionaire with Rs 12,490 crore.

Indian-Origin Global Leaders Shine

The list recognizes Indian-origin leaders at the top of global companies, showing India’s influence worldwide. Jayshree Ullal, CEO of Arista Networks, leads with Rs 50,170 crore wealth. Others include Satya Nadella of Microsoft (Rs 9,770 crore), Nikesh Arora of Palo Alto Networks (Rs 9,190 crore), Sundar Pichai of Google, and Shantanu Narayen of Adobe. These leaders demonstrate the growing global presence of Indian professionals in technology and business.

A New Era of Wealth Creation

The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 highlights a mix of traditional industrialists, new tech entrepreneurs, women leaders, and global professionals. This diverse group is shaping India’s economic growth and expanding the country’s footprint on the world stage.