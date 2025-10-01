Tata Motors Records Best-Ever Monthly Sales At 60,907 Units In September

Tata Motors | File Photo

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Wednesday reported its best-ever monthly passenger vehicle sales of 60,907 units in September, a year-on-year increase of 47 per cent, due to the GST rate cut and higher demand during the Navratri festival.

The Mumbai-based auto major reported vehicle wholesales of 41,313 units in September 2024.

In the domestic market, the company said, its dispatches to dealers rose 45 per cent to 59,667 units against 41,063 units in the year-ago period, Tata Motors said in a statement.

"The passenger vehicles industry marked a sharp upswing in demand during September 2025, following the rollout of GST 2.0, further buoyed by festive tailwinds. This surge in demand sets a promising tone for sustained growth in the months ahead," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said.

For the company, September 2025 emerged as a watershed month with sales of 60,907 units, the automaker's highest ever, marking a substantial 47 per cent year-on-year growth, he added.

"This milestone was complemented by record-breaking performances across our green fuel portfolio: EV sales surged over 96 per cent year-on-year to 9,191 units, setting a new benchmark, while CNG sales reached an all-time high of over 17,800 units, reflecting a remarkable 105 per cent-plus growth compared to Q2FY25," Chandra said.

Across the company's portfolio, customer interest remained exceptionally strong with new bookings doubling in the latter half of September following the lowering of GST rates, he said.

Leading this surge was the Nexon, which delivered a record-breaking performance with over 22,500 units sold in a single month, marking the highest-ever sales for any Tata Motors passenger vehicle, he said.

The Harrier and Safari continued their upward momentum, fueled by the rising popularity of their newly launched Adventure X edition and the availability of multiple powertrain options, leading to their best-ever combined sales, he added.

Additionally, the Punch continued to expand its widespread appeal, further cementing its status as the popular choice among customers in the compact SUV segment, Chandra said.

"Going forward, with a strong booking pipeline, agile supply readiness, and rising demand driven by festive cheer and accessible pricing, we are well-positioned to carry this growth momentum in H2 FY26," he stated.

Pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, effective October 1, Tata Motors has demerged its commercial vehicles business into TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCV) and consolidated the passenger vehicles business within the parent entity.

The company's commercial vehicle sales increased 19 per cent year-on-year to 35,862 units in September.

In the domestic market, dispatches rose to 33,148 units, an increase of 16 per cent against 28,631 units in September last year.

"While July faced headwinds due to monsoon and August reflected cautious sentiment ahead of the GST 2.0 rollout, the onset of the festive season and lower GST rates from late September brought a good recovery in sales, bookings and sentiment," Tata Motors Executive Director Girish Wagh said.

Looking ahead, with the festive season underway, improving consumption, and the full impact of GST reforms yet to unfold, the company anticipates a strong second half for FY26, he added.

Shares of Tata Motors settled 5.54 per cent higher at Rs 718.15 apiece on the BSE.

