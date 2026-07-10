Adani Enterprises Partners France's Dioxycle, To Build India's First Renewable-Powered Formic Acid Pilot Using Captured CO₂

Adani Enterprises has partnered with French clean-tech firm Dioxycle to develop low-carbon chemical production in India. |

Ahmedabad: Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, has signed a long-term partnership with France-based clean-technology company Dioxycle to develop low-carbon chemical production in India.

Pilot plant for formic acid

The partnership will begin with a pilot facility at an Adani Group site to produce formic acid. The plant will use captured carbon dioxide and renewable electricity instead of conventional fossil-based methods. After successful testing, both companies plan to scale up the technology for commercial production.

Formic acid is widely used in industries such as textiles, agriculture and manufacturing. The project aims to show that captured carbon emissions can be converted into useful industrial products with the help of clean energy.

Combining technology and clean energy

The collaboration brings together Dioxycle's electrically powered chemical manufacturing technology and Adani Group's renewable energy, infrastructure and project execution capabilities.

Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Group, said the project would establish India's first formic acid production facility powered entirely by renewable electricity and captured carbon. He added that the partnership shows how carbon emissions can be converted into valuable and cost-effective products.

Sarah Lamaison, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Dioxycle, said India offers strong renewable energy resources, manufacturing capabilities and growth opportunities. She said the partnership aims to create a competitive and scalable model for low-carbon chemical production.

Plans beyond formic acid

The companies will also explore producing other low-carbon chemicals used in sectors such as energy, packaging, materials and manufacturing. These industries are increasingly looking for cleaner alternatives to fossil-based raw materials.

For Adani Group, the partnership marks its entry into the chemicals business while expanding its clean-energy portfolio. The initiative also supports India-Europe cooperation in clean technology and aligns with the government's "Make in India" and Viksit Bharat 2047 goals by promoting advanced manufacturing and sustainable industrial growth.