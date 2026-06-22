Ambuja Cements Partners UK’s Leilac For Low-Carbon Cement, Sanghipuram Plant To Target Over 1 Million Tonnes CO₂ Capture

Ambuja Partners With UK Firm |

Ahmedabad: Ambuja Cements, part of Adani Group, has joined hands with Leilac Limited, a clean technology company based in the United Kingdom, to build a major low-carbon cement project in India.

The project will be developed at Ambuja’s Sanghipuram plant in Kutch, Gujarat.

This partnership is seen as a major step towards making cement production cleaner and more sustainable.

Focus On Lower Carbon Emissions

Cement production creates a large amount of carbon dioxide, making it one of the biggest industrial sources of emissions.

Through this new project, Ambuja and Leilac will test advanced carbon capture technology and hybrid electric heating systems.

These technologies aim to reduce harmful emissions during cement production.

They will also help increase the use of renewable electricity in manufacturing.

The company said the technology can potentially reduce coal use to zero.

It can also allow flexible use of alternative fuels, making production greener.

Large-Scale Carbon Capture Plan

The commercial demonstration project will be set up at Ambuja’s 6.6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) Sanghi plant.

If the project succeeds, it could be expanded by 7 to 8 times.

This could help capture more than 1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

Such large-scale carbon capture can create a strong pathway for low-carbon cement production not only in India but globally.

Supports Net-Zero Goal

Karan Adani, Director of Ambuja Cements, said the cement sector needs innovation and strong collaboration to move towards a low-carbon future.

He said the partnership reflects Ambuja’s commitment to using next-generation technology for cleaner manufacturing.

The company said the initiative supports its Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)-validated net-zero target for 2050.

Ambuja is also expanding renewable energy use with nearly 1 GW of captive green power.

This will help support future carbon capture solutions and improve sustainability across operations.