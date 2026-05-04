Ambuja Cements Q4 Profit Jumps 37% To ₹1,857 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹10,915 Crore

Ambuja Cements reported a 37 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 1,857 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations increased 9 percent to Rupees 10,915 crore. |

Mumbai: Ambuja Cements reported a 37 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 1,857 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations increased 9 percent to Rupees 10,915 crore. Sequentially, profit surged sharply from Rupees 403 crore in Q3, reflecting a 361 percent jump. Compared with Rupees 1,351 crore in Q4 FY25, the company’s profitability improved significantly, supported by higher volumes and operational gains despite cost pressures.

Ambuja’s quarterly performance was driven by steady demand and improved cement sales volumes. Revenue rose from Rupees 10,277 crore in Q3 to Rupees 10,915 crore in Q4, while volumes increased from 18.9 million tonnes to 19.9 million tonnes. On a yearly basis, volumes grew 10 percent from 18.2 million tonnes, indicating sustained market traction. However, EBITDA declined 22 percent year-on-year to Rupees 1,464 crore, reflecting pressure on margins due to higher fuel and operating costs.

Sequential growth remained robust, with EBITDA improving from Rupees 1,353 crore in Q3 to Rupees 1,464 crore in Q4, marking an 8 percent increase. EBITDA per tonne also rose to Rupees 735 from Rupees 718 in the previous quarter. The company faced cost headwinds from increased power, fuel, logistics, and packaging expenses during the quarter, which weighed on profitability compared to the previous year.

Reported profit growth was significantly influenced by exceptional items, including tax adjustments and one-time benefits. Normalised profit stood at Rupees 569 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rupees 414 crore in Q3 and Rupees 856 crore in Q4 FY25. Earnings per share rose to Rupees 7.37 from Rupees 0.97 in the previous quarter and Rupees 4.16 a year ago, indicating strong sequential improvement.

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For the full year FY26, Ambuja reported revenue of Rupees 40,656 crore, up 15 percent year-on-year, while net profit rose to Rupees 5,637 crore. Cement volumes for the year grew 16 percent to 73.7 million tonnes, reflecting strong operational momentum and expanded capacity utilisation. The company’s performance reflects steady demand conditions, though margin pressures from input costs continue to impact earnings quality. Operational efficiencies and volume growth remain key contributors to performance.

Disclaimer: This article is based on limited financial disclosures and is not investment advice.