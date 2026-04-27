JK Cement Wins Preferred Bidder Status For 6.90 Hectare Limestone Block In Rajasthan

JK Cement Limited has been declared the preferred bidder for the Maliyakheri Limestone Block-I in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, following participation in a government e-auction. |

New Delhi: JK Cement is strengthening its resource base with a strategic win in Rajasthan’s competitive mining auction landscape.

Auction Win Confirmed

JK Cement has been declared the preferred bidder for the mining lease of Maliyakheri Limestone Block-I, located in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan. The limestone block spans 6.90 hectares, offering the company access to a critical input for its cement manufacturing operations. The development follows the company’s participation in an e-auction conducted by the Government of Rajasthan, highlighting its competitive positioning in securing mineral resources.

Read Also JSW Cement Incorporates UAE Subsidiary With AED 100,000 Investment To Expand Overseas Presence

Timeline And Disclosure

The company received official communication regarding its preferred bidder status on April 25, 2026, at around 3 PM IST. It subsequently disclosed the information to stock exchanges on April 26, 2026 in compliance with regulatory requirements. This timely disclosure ensures transparency and keeps investors informed about material developments impacting the business.

Resource Access Strengthens

Securing a limestone block is strategically important for cement manufacturers as it ensures the consistent availability of a key raw material. The acquisition of mining rights through the preferred bidder route positions JK Cement to strengthen its supply chain and reduce reliance on external sources.

The move aligns with industry practices where companies aim for backward integration to maintain cost efficiency and operational stability.

Location Advantage Builds

Chittorgarh is a well-established cement hub, providing logistical and operational advantages for mining and production activities. The addition of this block enhances the company’s regional resource footprint and supports future production planning.

The relatively compact size of the block suggests a targeted approach to resource acquisition aligned with operational needs. With this preferred bidder status, JK Cement moves closer to securing mining rights that can support long-term production stability and strengthen its raw material pipeline.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s regulatory filing document and does not include external sources, independent analysis, or verification.