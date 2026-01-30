Ambuja Cements Net Profit Crashes To ₹204 Crore In Q3, Revenue Jumps 21% YoY To ₹5,909 Crore

File Image |

Mumbai: For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, Ambuja Cements posted standalone revenue of Rupees 5,908.67 crore, marking a 14.9 percent rise sequentially and 20.9 percent jump YoY. Profit after tax, however, plummeted to Rupees 203.99 crore, from Rupees 1,387.55 crore in Q2 and Rupees 1,758.03 crore in Q3 FY25. Total expenses surged 21.2 percent QoQ to Rupees 5,757.53 crore. The performance was dented by one-time hits including disputed taxes and regulatory changes.

Ambuja Cements Q3 FY2026: Revenue Up 9.2% to ₹10,277 Cr, PBT Down 82.8% 📊 | MCap 1,32,526.82 Cr



• Q3 FY2026 revenue from operations: ₹10,276.65 crore (up from ₹9,411.35 crore in Q3 FY2025)

• Profit before tax for Q3 FY2026: ₹412.41 crore (down from ₹2,393.37 crore in Q3… pic.twitter.com/qBLz9IRMlX — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) January 30, 2026

Sequential growth moderates amid exceptional items

Operating profit before exceptional items came in at Rupees 261.62 crore, down from Rupees 507.33 crore in Q2. A Rupees 35.37 crore exceptional loss during the quarter—linked to VAT liabilities and revised labour cost provisions—further eroded bottom-line gains. Finance costs also rose to Rupees 63.50 crore from Rupees 50.04 crore QoQ. Power and fuel costs increased 14 percent to Rupees 967.86 crore, while freight expenses rose to Rupees 1,167.15 crore.

Nine-month view: Solid revenue momentum

For 9M FY26, Ambuja’s revenue stood at Rupees 16,588.65 crore, up 22.9 percent YoY. Net profit for the period was Rupees 2,447.03 crore, down 13.4 percent from Rupees 2,826.08 crore a year ago. Operational headwinds, including fluctuating fuel prices and regulatory costs, tempered bottom-line growth. The company remains focused on cost optimization and expanding market share, with a stable outlook across core markets.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Ambuja Cement. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.