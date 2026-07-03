Chandrachud Singh's Gurugram Home Hit By DLF Sealing Drive? Viral Video Shows Actor Speaking To Officials- Watch |

The DLF sealing drive in Gurugram is a large-scale crackdown by the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) against illegal constructions and the unauthorised commercial use of residential properties across DLF Phases 1 to 5. Amid the ongoing drive, a video featuring actor Chandrachud Singh has gone viral on social media, showing him in conversation with police officials and local authorities outside his residence. Reports claim that action was also taken against an alleged illegal structure outside the actor's house.

In the viral clip, Chandrachud Singh is seen speaking with officials during the enforcement drive outside his home in DLF. According to reports, DTP Amit Madholia briefed the actor about the action being carried out. As per Navbharat Times, the authorities alleged that a boundary wall had encroached upon public road land and that trees and plants planted within the encroached area were removed as part of the demolition drive. However, Chandrachud Singh has not yet issued any official statement on the matter.

During the interaction, Chandrachud Singh told the officials that he had been living at the property for over three decades and that it was originally purchased by his father in 1991. Seeking clarity on the ongoing action, the actor repeatedly asked whether the demolition was limited to the structure outside his residence and if no further action would be taken against the house. DTP Amit Madholia assured him that the enforcement was confined to the alleged encroachment outside the property, following which the two exchanged a cordial conversation before the officials resumed the drive.

The crackdown is part of an ongoing DTCP enforcement drive aimed at reclaiming public land and addressing long-standing planning violations in Gurugram's DLF colonies. Authorities are targeting alleged encroachments, illegal constructions and the unauthorised commercial use of residential properties to ensure compliance with urban planning norms.