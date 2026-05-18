DLF-GIC JV’s Rental Income Climbs 16% To ₹5,525 Crore, Strong Office Demand Boosts FY26 Profit By 38%

DLF-GIC JV’s Strong Growth In Rental Business. |

New Delhi: Realty major DLF and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC joint venture firm DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL) reported a strong rise in rental earnings during FY26 due to higher demand for premium office and retail properties.

According to the company’s latest investor presentation, DCCDL’s rental income increased 16 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,525 crore in FY26 from Rs 4,754 crore in the previous fiscal.

The office portfolio remained the biggest growth driver. Office rental income rose 17 percent to Rs 4,550 crore compared to Rs 3,874 crore a year ago. Retail rental income also grew 11 percent to Rs 975 crore from Rs 880 crore.

Demand For Premium Commercial Spaces Remains Strong

DCCDL currently manages around 44.3 million square feet of operational commercial space, including office and retail properties. Around 4 million square feet is retail space, while the remaining portfolio consists of office assets located mainly in Gurugram and Chennai.

DLF holds nearly 67 percent stake in DCCDL, while GIC owns the remaining shareholding.

Sriram Khattar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director (Rental Business) at DLF, said the company delivered strong performance because of high-quality assets, strong occupancy levels and disciplined execution across offices and malls.

He added that India’s commercial real estate market continues to show resilience despite global uncertainties. Demand from global companies and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) continues to support leasing activity across major business districts.

Profit Jumps 38 percent In FY26

For FY26, DCCDL posted consolidated revenue of Rs 7,393 crore and EBITDA of Rs 5,718 crore. The company’s net profit jumped 38 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,726 crore.

DLF said its total commercial portfolio, including assets held directly by the parent company, now stands at nearly 50 million square feet.

The company expects further growth from upcoming projects, including the Atrium Place office complex in Gurugram and three new shopping malls. These projects are expected to strengthen DLF’s rental income business in the coming years.