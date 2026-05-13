DLF Q4 Profit Jumps 55% To ₹2,401 Crore, Income Crosses ₹3,655 Crore

DLF reported a 55 percent YoY jump in Q4 FY26 standalone net profit to Rs 2,400.64 crore. |

Mumbai: Realty major DLF Limited reported a 55 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 2,400.64 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,549.23 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, aided by strong other income and lower overall expenses. Revenue from operations rose marginally to Rs 2,307.22 crore from Rs 2,235.87 crore a year ago.

Sequentially, profit surged sharply from Rs 295.35 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue climbed from Rs 562.90 crore, reflecting a strong quarter-end execution cycle.

The company’s total income for the March quarter increased to Rs 3,655.80 crore against Rs 3,058.80 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 890.55 crore in Q3 FY26.

Total expenses declined substantially on a yearly basis to Rs 802.23 crore from Rs 1,347.52 crore, although they rose sequentially from Rs 499.77 crore. Profit before tax stood at Rs 2,868.10 crore compared with Rs 1,711.28 crore in the year-ago quarter.

DLF’s earnings were supported by a sharp increase in other income, which rose to Rs 1,348.58 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 822.93 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 327.65 crore in Q3 FY26.

The company also reported exceptional gains during the year linked to the settlement of disputes involving Twenty Five Downtown Realty Limited. DLF reversed impairment losses of Rs 235.19 crore and recognised interest income under the settlement arrangement.

Sequential growth was also aided by lower finance costs, which declined to Rs 8.35 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 25.31 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 88.97 crore in Q4 FY25. Basic earnings per share rose to Rs 9.70 in Q4 against Rs 1.19 in the preceding quarter and Rs 6.26 in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the full financial year FY26, DLF posted standalone net profit of Rs 3,747.91 crore, more than doubling from Rs 1,577.43 crore in FY25. However, revenue from operations declined to Rs 3,984.47 crore from Rs 4,481.51 crore in the previous year.

Total income for FY26 stood at Rs 6,739.74 crore compared with Rs 6,007.13 crore in FY25.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 8 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. During the year, Crisil upgraded DLF’s long-term rating to “AA+/Stable”, while ICRA also upgraded the company’s long-term rating outlook to stable.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited regulatory filings and is not investment advice.