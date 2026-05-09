D-Link India Reports Total Income Of ₹1,57,431.56 Lakhs

D-Link (India) Limited has published its audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. |

Mumbai: The financial data for D-Link (India) Limited reveals a positive trajectory in its earning capacity. For the full year ended March 31, 2026, the company achieved a total income of Rupees 1,57,431.56 lakhs, which is a significant increase from the Rupees 1,39,620.72 lakhs recorded in the previous year ended March 31, 2025. This annual income was primarily composed of revenue from operations totaling Rupees 1,55,901.66 lakhs and other income of Rupees 1,529.90 lakhs.

Focusing on the quarterly performance, the company reported a total income of Rupees 44,573.15 lakhs for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. This shows a sequential growth from the quarter ended December 31, 2025, which saw an income of Rupees 39,691.38 lakhs, and an improvement over the Rupees 37,421.44 lakhs reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

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Expenditure Trends And Profitability Metrics

Managing operational costs remained a central theme for the fiscal year. Total expenses for the year ended March 31, 2026, amounted to Rupees 1,43,578.33 lakhs, compared to Rupees 1,25,817.86 lakhs in the prior year. The largest expenditure component was the purchase of stock-in-trade at Rupees 1,35,825.37 lakhs. Employee benefits expense for the year was Rupees 4,449.99 lakhs, while finance costs stood at Rupees 121.77 lakhs.

Profit before tax for the year ended March 31, 2026, reached Rupees 13,853.23 lakhs, slightly ahead of the Rupees 13,802.86 lakhs recorded in 2025. After providing for total tax expenses of Rupees 3,558.25 lakhs—which includes current tax of Rupees 3,646.75 lakhs and a deferred tax credit of Rupees 98.99 lakhs—the net profit for the year was finalized at Rupees 10,294.98 lakhs.

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Shareholder Value and Equity Position

The company’s equity structure remained stable throughout the period. The paid-up equity share capital was reported at Rupees 710.10 lakhs, with shares carrying a face value of Rupees 2.00 each. Other equity grew from Rupees 44,751.19 lakhs in the previous year to Rupees 47,656.99 lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2026.

The total comprehensive income for the year, which accounts for remeasurements of defined benefit plans, stood at Rupees 10,361.82 lakhs. In terms of shareholder returns, the basic and diluted earnings per equity share for the full year ended March 31, 2026, was Rupees 29.00, compared to Rupees 29.03 in the previous year. For the final quarter of 2026, the basic earnings per share was recorded at Rupees 7.69.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the Statement of Audited Standalone Financial Results provided for D-Link (India) Limited for the period ended March 31, 2026. All figures are in Lakhs unless otherwise stated. Readers are advised to consult the full official financial report and accompanying notes for comprehensive details and investment considerations.