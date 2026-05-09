SKP Securities Reports Annual Net Profit Of ₹1,034.75 Lakhs

SKP Securities Limited has concluded the financial year 2025-2026 with a robust performance, showcasing a year-on-year increase in total income and net profit. |

Mumbai: The audited financial results of SKP Securities Limited for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026, demonstrate a steady growth trajectory. For the year ended 31st March, 2026, the company reported total revenue from operations of Rs. 4,102.27 lakhs, which is an improvement over the previous year's figure of Rs. 3,715.88 lakhs.

This revenue was largely supported by Brokerage and Fee Income, which stood at Rs. 3,383.87 lakhs for the full year, compared to Rs. 3,063.50 lakhs in 2025. Interest income also contributed Rs. 716.96 lakhs to the annual total. For the specific quarter ended 31st March, 2026, the total income reached Rs. 1,078.70 lakhs, slightly up from Rs. 1,037.26 lakhs in the preceding quarter ended 31st December, 2025, and significantly higher than the Rs. 849.23 lakhs reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Expenditure and Operational Costs

On the expenditure side, the company recorded total expenses of Rs. 2,716.08 lakhs for the year ended 31st March, 2026, rising from Rs. 2,392.55 lakhs in the prior year. Key cost drivers for the fiscal year included Employee Benefits Expenses at Rs. 863.46 lakhs and Brokerage and Fee Expenses at Rs. 1,019.07 lakhs. Finance costs for the year were noted at Rs. 140.25 lakhs.

During the final quarter ended 31st March, 2026, total expenses were Rs. 800.93 lakhs, an increase from the Rs. 682.88 lakhs seen in the quarter ended 31st December, 2025. This quarterly rise in expenses was partially attributed to Net Loss on Fair Value Changes amounting to Rs. 123.03 lakhs for the three-month period.

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Profitability and Earnings per Share

The Profit before Tax for the year ended 31st March, 2026, was reported at Rs. 1,386.30 lakhs, up from Rs. 1,328.30 lakhs in the previous year. After accounting for tax expenses, which included a current tax of Rs. 357.28 lakhs and a deferred tax credit of Rs. (5.73) lakhs, the Net Profit for the Period reached Rs. 1,034.75 lakhs. For the quarter ended 31st March, 2026, the net profit was Rs. 190.29 lakhs. The Total Comprehensive

Income (Net of tax) for the full year stood at Rs. 1,104.68 lakhs. Consequently, the Basic and Diluted Earning per Share (of Rs. 10/- each) for the year ended 31st March, 2026, improved to Rs. 15.20 from Rs. 14.67 in the previous year. The paid-up equity share capital remained constant at Rs. 680.88 lakhs, while other equity grew to Rs. 5,359.15 lakhs.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the audited financial statements provided for SKP Securities Limited. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice.