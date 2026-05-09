Advanced Enzyme Reports Net Profit Of ₹1,736.08 Million

Mumbai: The audited consolidated financial results for Advanced Enzyme Technologies highlight a robust fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The company reported a significant increase in total income to Rupees 7,805.89 million and a net profit of Rupees 1,736.08 million, reflecting steady growth compared to the previous year's figures of Rupees 6,699.51 million in income and Rupees 1,339.74 million in profit.

Annual Performance Overview

For the year ended March 31, 2026, the company recorded a total income of Rupees 7,805.89 million, which is a notable rise from the Rupees 6,699.51 million achieved in the preceding year ended March 31, 2025. This total income was primarily driven by revenue from operations amounting to Rupees 7,457.57 million and other income of Rupees 348.32 million.

On the expenditure side, the total expenses for the year stood at Rupees 5,594.12 million, compared to Rupees 4,825.87 million in the previous year. Key expense components included the cost of materials consumed at Rupees 1,943.12 million and employee benefits expense at Rupees 1,622.86 million. After accounting for a credit of Rupees 113.59 million from exceptional items, the profit before tax reached Rupees 2,325.36 million. Following a total tax expense of Rupees 589.28 million, the net profit for the period was finalized at Rupees 1,736.08 million.

Quarterly Financial Analysis

In the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the company generated a total income of Rupees 2,105.95 million, showing growth over the Rupees 1,804.18 million reported in the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and the Rupees 1,759.24 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations for the audited quarter was Rupees 2,033.67 million.

Total expenses for this quarter were Rupees 1,509.04 million, resulting in a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rupees596.91 million. With an exceptional item credit of Rupees1.13 million, the profit before tax was Rupees 598.04 million. The net profit for the quarter was Rupees 452.52 million, up from Rupees 431.83 million in the sequential quarter and Rupees 267.28 million in the year-ago quarter.

Comprehensive Income and Shareholder Returns

The total comprehensive income for the year ended March 31, 2026, surged to Rupees 2,684.19 million, significantly higher than the Rupees 1,527.96 million recorded in 2025. This was bolstered by other comprehensive income of Rupees 948.11 million, largely influenced by exchange differences in translating financial statements of foreign operations totaling Rupees 938.08 million.

Out of the total comprehensive income for the year, Rupees 2,634.61 million was attributable to the shareholders of the company, while Rupees 49.58 million was attributable to non- controlling interests. As of March 31, 2026, the paid-up equity share capital remained at Rupees 223.85 million with a face value of Rupees 2 per share, and other equity stood at Rupees 16,095.72 million.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based solely on the provided audited consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2026. The information is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. While every effort has been made to ensure accuracy by cross-referencing the figures provided in the source document, readers should consult the original audited statements for official investment or business decisions.