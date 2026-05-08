ABB India Q4 Profit Jumps To ₹1,784 Crore On Robotics Business Sale, Revenue Rises 6%

ABB India reported a sharp jump in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 1,783.7 crore. |

Mumbai: ABB India Ltd reported a sharp rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, aided by an exceptional gain from the sale of its robotics business. Net profit surged to Rs 1,783.7 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 474.6 crore a year earlier, while revenue from operations increased 5.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,184.1 crore.

Compared with Rs 3,423.2 crore revenue in Q3 FY26, the company saw sequential moderation in topline performance, although the quarter was boosted by a one-time discontinued operations gain.

The company’s continuing operations profit after tax stood at Rs 341.9 crore during the quarter, down from Rs 457.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year and Rs 420.4 crore in Q3 FY26. Profit before tax from continuing operations declined to Rs 461.9 crore against Rs 613.7 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses rose to Rs 2,821.8 crore from Rs 2,488.7 crore a year ago, driven by higher raw material and operating costs. Revenue from operations, however, improved over the year on the back of steady contributions from the Motion and Electrification segments.

Sequentially, revenue declined 7 percent from Rs 3,423.2 crore reported in the December quarter, while continuing operations profit after tax fell 18.7 percent. Employee benefit expenses reduced sequentially to Rs 252.9 crore from Rs 282.5 crore, while other expenses rose to Rs 571.1 crore from Rs 512.1 crore.

Finance costs remained low at Rs 3.8 crore. The company’s Electrification segment generated revenue of Rs 1,564.5 crore during the quarter, while the Motion segment contributed Rs 1,160.6 crore.

ABB India said the quarter included a profit of Rs 1,658.5 crore arising from the slump sale of its robotics business to ABB Robotics India Pvt Ltd. The transaction was approved earlier this year and executed on March 1, 2026.

The gain has been disclosed under discontinued operations in accordance with Ind AS 105. The company also noted that its erstwhile Process Automation segment has been renamed as Automation with effect from January 1, 2026.

For the full year ended December 31, 2025, ABB India reported revenue from operations of Rs 12,503.8 crore and net profit of Rs 1,668.3 crore.

Continuing operations profit after tax for the year stood at Rs 1,618.3 crore, while EPS for continuing and discontinued operations combined came in at Rs 78.73 per share.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results and is not investment advice.