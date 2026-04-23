Infosys Q4 FY26 Results: Net Profit Rises 20.8 Per Cent To ₹8,501 Crore; Revenue Up 13.4 Pc, Sees 1.5–3.5 Pc Growth In FY27

Infosys reports strong Q4 FY26 profit growth backed by AI-led deal wins | Representational Image

New Delhi, April 23: IT major Infosys on Thursday reported a 20.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,501 crore in the January–March quarter of FY26. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm had posted a net profit of Rs 7,033 crore in the same period of FY25.

Revenue growth in Q4 and full fiscal

The company’s revenue from operations increased 13.4 per cent to Rs 46,402 crore in Q4 FY26 compared to Rs 40,925 crore in the year-ago period.

In the full 2025–26 fiscal year, Infosys' net profit climbed 10.20 per cent to Rs 29,440 crore from Rs 26,713 crore in 2024–25. Its revenue from operations in FY26 rose 9.6 per cent to Rs 1,78,650 crore.

FY27 outlook and AI-led growth

For FY27, Infosys has given a revenue growth forecast of 1.5 to 3.5 per cent in constant currency.

"We delivered a resilient performance in FY26 with growth of 3.1 per cent, with strong large deal wins of USD 14.9 billion, reflecting the robustness of our enterprise AI value proposition and market share gains in large transformation opportunities.

"The simplicity and strength of our AI services strategy across six areas is gaining traction in the market, further strengthened by strong ecosystem AI partnerships enabling clients to get value from AI," Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said.

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Hiring plans and market response

The company's total employee count stood at 3,28,594 at the end of Q4 FY26. Infosys Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka said the company plans to hire 20,000 freshers in FY27.

Shares of Infosys settled 2.04 per cent lower at Rs 1,242 apiece on the BSE on Thursday. The financial numbers were announced post-market hours.

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