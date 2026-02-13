 Cummins India Q3 Profit Rises 19% QoQ To ₹503 Crore, Revenue Inches Up To ₹4,062 Crore
Cummins India Q3 Profit Rises 19% QoQ To ₹503 Crore, Revenue Inches Up To ₹4,062 Crore

Cummins India Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of ₹503.41 crore for Q3 FY26, up 18.5% sequentially and 5.9% YoY. Revenue grew modestly to ₹4,061.71 crore. Improved cost management and operational efficiency drove margins higher, with EPS rising to ₹5.61 from ₹4.74 in the previous quarter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 12:49 AM IST
Mumbai: Cummins India Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of ₹503.41 crore for Q3 FY26, marking an 18.5% sequential growth and a 5.9% year-on-year increase from ₹475.54 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations grew to ₹4,061.71 crore, up 1.5% QoQ and 4.8% YoY, reflecting steady performance across domestic and export segments despite macroeconomic headwinds.

Margins Improve on Expense Rationalisation

Total income rose to ₹4,237.15 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to ₹4,142.36 crore in Q2 and ₹4,046.16 crore in Q3 FY25. Notably, total expenses declined 1.2% sequentially to ₹3,543.69 crore, boosting operational margins. The improvement in profitability was supported by better cost management and favourable product mix. Cummins’ Basic and Diluted EPS stood at ₹5.61, rising from ₹4.74 in the previous quarter and ₹5.33 in the year-ago period.

Sequential Profit Surge Despite Tepid Revenue Growth

While revenue increased marginally by ₹58 crore QoQ, net profit surged by ₹78 crore, indicating improved operating efficiency. The company’s ability to maintain flat cost structures amid a growing topline enabled the profit jump. This also resulted in higher net profit margins and a boost in return ratios. Profit before tax (PBT) rose from ₹567.41 crore in Q2 to ₹662.28 crore in Q3.

Nine-Month Performance Reflects Steady Execution

For the nine-month period ending December 2025, Cummins India posted revenue of ₹11,924.56 crore, a 6.8% increase from ₹11,162.49 crore in 9M FY25. Net profit during the period grew 5.6% YoY to ₹1,309.66 crore. The company maintained operational discipline across segments, ensuring consistency in earnings quality. No dividend or buyback announcement was made during the quarter.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q3 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.

