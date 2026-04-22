Havells India Profit Surges 41% To ₹734 Crore In Q4 FY26, Revenue Rises To ₹6,688 Crore

Havells India reported a 41 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rupees 734.2 crore in Q4 FY26, with revenue from operations increasing to Rupees 6,687.7 crore. |

Mumbai: Havells India posted a strong performance in the March quarter, with profit before tax rising to Rupees 932.5 crore from Rupees 404.9 crore in the December quarter and Rupees 706.2 crore a year earlier, as per its audited financial results. Revenue also improved sequentially to Rupees 6,687.7 crore from Rupees 5,573.4 crore in Q3, while remaining slightly higher than Rupees 6,532.2 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

Sequential growth was supported by a notable jump in total income, which rose to Rupees 7,013.5 crore from Rupees 5,616.2 crore in the previous quarter. Expenses increased to Rupees 6,081.0 crore from Rupees 5,166.3 crore, reflecting higher raw material consumption and operating costs.

However, stronger revenue growth outpaced cost escalation, resulting in a significant improvement in profitability. The absence of exceptional charges in the March quarter, compared to an impact in the December quarter, also aided the sharp sequential rise in earnings.

On a per-share basis, earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rupees 11.70 in Q4 FY26, compared with Rupees 4.80 in Q3 and Rupees 8.33 in the corresponding quarter last year. The company also reported other income of Rupees 325.9 crore during the quarter, contributing to overall earnings growth. Notably, fair value gains on financial assets formed part of this increase, as disclosed in the notes to accounts.

For the full year FY26, Havells India reported a net profit of Rupees 1,705.4 crore, up from Rupees 1,488.8 crore in FY25, while revenue from operations rose to Rupees 22,465.6 crore from Rupees 21,745.8 crore. Profit before tax for the year stood at Rupees 2,225.7 crore, indicating steady annual growth supported by operational expansion and improved income streams.

This article is based on audited financial results and is for informational purposes only; it does not constitute investment advice or a complete financial analysis.