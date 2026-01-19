Havells India Q3 Profit Rises 8% YoY To ₹300 Crore, Revenue Jumps 17% Sequentially

Havells India Ltd reported an 8 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit. |

Mumbai: Havells India Ltd reported an 8 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 300.05 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, despite absorbing an exceptional charge linked to labour law changes. Revenue from operations climbed to Rs 5,587.89 crore, marking a strong 16.9 percent sequential growth over Q2 FY26, reflecting improved demand across key electrical and consumer segments.

The electrical goods major’s total income stood at Rs 5,630.59 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 4,953.31 crore a year ago. Profit before tax, after accounting for an exceptional item of Rs 45.03 crore, came in at Rs 407.62 crore, up 8 percent YoY but marginally lower on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Net profit declined 5.7 percent sequentially from Rs 318.28 crore in Q2, primarily due to the one-time labour-related provision.

Sequentially, operating momentum remained strong, led by a sharp recovery in volumes. Consolidated revenue rose by nearly Rs 809 crore QoQ, supported by improved performance in cables, switchgears and electrical consumer durables. Total expenses increased in line with higher activity levels, while employee benefit expenses and advertising spends also moved up during the festive-heavy quarter.

The exceptional charge pertains to the implementation of the New Labour Codes, effective November 21, 2025, which resulted in Havells reassessing employee benefit obligations. The company recognised an incremental liability of Rs 45.03 crore during the quarter. Excluding this impact, underlying profitability remained resilient, with operating leverage partly offsetting cost pressures.

On a nine-month basis, Havells posted consolidated revenue of Rs 15,822.57 crore, compared with Rs 15,234.50 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net profit for the nine months stood at Rs 965.86 crore, marginally higher than Rs 953.24 crore in 9M FY25, indicating steady earnings progression despite a challenging cost environment.

Earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rs 4.80, compared with Rs 4.43 in Q3 FY25. The board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share, underscoring confidence in cash flows and balance sheet strength.

Disclaimer: This news report is based on unaudited standalone financial results released by the company. Figures are subject to limited review and regulatory filings, and may change upon audit or subsequent disclosures.