Shree Rama Multi-Tech Reports Revenue Of ₹20,443.51 Lakhs & Net Profit Of ₹2,367.66 Lakhs

Shree Rama Multi-Tech announced its audited standalone financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. |

Mumbai: For the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, Shree Rama Multi-Tech Limited reported a total income of Rs. 21,372.23 lakhs, an increase from the Rs. 18,337.38 lakhs recorded in the previous financial year. This income was largely driven by Revenue from Operations, which stood at Rs. 20,443.51 lakhs compared to Rs. 17,294.75 lakhs in the prior year, while Other Income contributed Rs. 928.72 lakhs.

The company managed total expenses of Rs. 18,634.34 lakhs during the year, with the cost of materials consumed reaching Rs. 9,150.32 lakhs and employee benefit expenses totaling Rs. 2,130.40 lakhs. Consequently, the profit before tax for the year was Rs. 2,737.89 lakhs, a substantial improvement over the Rs. 1,123.63 lakhs reported in the previous fiscal.

After accounting for a total tax expense of Rs. 370.23 lakhs, the company’s net profit after tax for the year reached Rs. 2,367.66 lakhs, resulting in a basic and diluted earnings per share of Rs. 1.57 based on a face value of Rs. 5.00 per share.

Quarterly Performance And Operational Results

In the final quarter ended March 31, 2026, the company generated a total income of Rs. 5,160.84 lakhs and achieved a net profit after tax of Rs. 675.29 lakhs. The company’s operational efficiency was further reflected in its cash flow management, as net cash flow from operating activities for the year amounted to Rs. 3,244.15 lakhs, a significant increase from the Rs. 1,983.25 lakhs generated in the previous year.

Assets And Equity Overview

As of March 31, 2026, the company’s balance sheet showed total assets of Rs. 21,833.85 lakhs. This included non-current assets of Rs. 12,654.49 lakhs and current assets of Rs. 9,179.36 lakhs, with inventories and trade receivables valued at Rs. 3,923.49 lakhs and Rs. 3,828.61 lakhs respectively.

The total equity of the company rose to Rs. 16,346.73 lakhs at the end of the fiscal year, comprising an equity share capital of Rs. 7,539.04 lakhs and other equity of Rs. 8,807.69 lakhs. The Board of Directors reviewed and approved these audited results in their meeting held on May 09, 2026.

Disclaimer:This article is based on the audited standalone financial results of Shree Rama Multi-Tech Limited for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. All financial figures are reproduced exactly as stated in the company’s regulatory filings. This summary is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute financial or investment advice.