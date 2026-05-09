Advanced Enzyme Technologies Announces Revenue Of ₹627.05 Crore & Net Profit Of ₹143.90 Crore

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited has reported its audited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. |

Mumbai: For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited achieved a total income of Rs. 642.69 Crore, rising from Rs. 583.56 Crore in the previous fiscal year. The revenue from operations specifically stood at Rs. 627.05 Crore, a steady increase from the Rs. 563.88 Crore recorded in FY25.

The company’s consolidated EBITDA for the year reached Rs. 215.11 Crore, reflecting a 12 percent growth over the previous year’s Rs. 191.22 Crore, while the EBITDA margin improved slightly to 34 percent. After accounting for all expenses and taxes, the consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) for FY26 was reported at Rs. 143.90 Crore, compared to Rs. 123.36 Crore in the preceding year. This resulted in a basic earnings per share of Rs. 12.87.

Quarterly Standalone Results And Operational Highlights

In the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2026, the company’s standalone revenue from operations reached Rs. 102.50 Crore, while the standalone net profit for the quarter was Rs. 24.37 Crore. The company continues to see strong demand across its core segments, particularly in healthcare and nutrition.

Operationally, the company maintained efficient management of its manufacturing facilities, with employee benefit expenses for the full year totaling Rs. 105.47 Crore and other expenses amounting to Rs. 124.97 Crore. The consolidated balance sheet remains healthy, with total equity reaching Rs. 1,294.61 Crore as of March 31, 2026.

Strategic Board Decisions And Dividends

During the meeting held on May 09, 2026, the Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of 50 percent for the financial year 2025-26, which amounts to Re. 1.00 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2.00 each. This recommendation is subject to the approval of shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Furthermore, the Board approved the re-appointment of Mr. Mukund Kabra as a Whole-time Director for a further period of five years effective from July 01, 2026, and Mr. Pradip Shah as a Non-Executive Independent Director for a second term of five years commencing on the same date.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the audited financial results and official outcome of the board meeting of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited for the period ended March 31, 2026. All figures and financial data are reproduced exactly as stated in the company's regulatory filings.