Solitaire Machine Tools Reports Revenue Of ₹1,939.99 Lakhs & Net Profit of ₹320.16 Lakhs

Solitaire Machine Tools published its audited standalone financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. |

Mumbai: For the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, Solitaire Machine Tools Limited reported a total income of Rs. 2,058.46 lakhs, which is a marked improvement from the Rs. 1,328.60 lakhs recorded in the previous financial year. This total income was primarily driven by Revenue from Operations, which stood at Rs. 1,939.99 lakhs, compared to Rs. 1,234.69 lakhs in the prior year.

Other income for the period contributed Rs. 118.47 lakhs. On the expenditure side, the company managed total expenses of Rs. 1,624.96 lakhs, an increase from Rs. 1,208.57 lakhs in the previous year, with the cost of materials consumed accounting for Rs. 936.56 lakhs. The resulting profit before tax for the year was Rs. 433.50 lakhs, a significant jump from Rs. 120.03 lakhs.

After accounting for a total tax expense of Rs. 113.34 lakhs, the company achieved a net profit after tax of Rs. 320.16 lakhs for the year. This performance resulted in a basic and diluted earnings per share of Rs. 7.08, based on a face value of Rs. 10 per share.

Quarterly Performance And Cash Flow Position

In the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, the company generated a total income of Rs. 675.29 lakhs and a net profit after tax of Rs. 117.84 lakhs. This quarterly profit showed strong momentum when compared to the Rs. 54.40 lakhs reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company's cash flow position also saw positive movement, with net cash flow from operating activities reaching Rs. 511.46 lakhs for the year. After accounting for investing activities and financing activities, the cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period stood at Rs. 131.79 lakhs, more than doubling the beginning balance of Rs. 65.54 lakhs.

Assets And Liabilities Overview

As of March 31, 2026, the company's total assets were valued at Rs. 2,074.88 lakhs. This included non-current assets of Rs. 764.12 lakhs and current assets of Rs. 1,310.76 lakhs, with inventories and trade receivables making up Rs. 548.86 lakhs and Rs. 544.75 lakhs respectively. Total equity for the company increased to Rs. 1,446.73 lakhs, consisting of equity share capital of Rs. 452.34 lakhs and other equity of Rs. 994.39 lakhs.

Disclaimer This article is based on the audited standalone financial results of Solitaire Machine Tools Limited for the year ended March 31, 2026, as submitted to the stock exchange. The figures provided are reproduced exactly from the official documentation. This summary is intended for informational purposes and does not constitute financial advice.