IRM Energy Reports Revenue From Operations Of ₹1,066.66 Crore & Net Profit Of ₹53.20 Crore

IRM Energy Limited has announced its audited financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. |

Mumbai: For the full financial year ended March 31, 2026, IRM Energy Limited reported a consolidated Revenue from Operation of Rs. 1,066.66 Crore compared to Rs. 975.48 Crore in the previous fiscal year. The Total Income for the year reached Rs. 1,185.41 Crore.

The company's EBITDA, excluding other income, rose by 16.53 percent to Rs. 112.25 Crore, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 10.52 percent. The consolidated Profit after Tax for FY26 stood at Rs. 53.20 Crore, representing a 17.70 percent increase over the Rs. 45.20 Crore reported in FY25, while the PAT margin improved to 4.99 percent.

Standalone Quarterly Highlights And Operational Growth

During the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, the company recorded standalone Revenue from Operation of Rs. 279.67 Crore, a 4.41 percent increase year-on-year. Standalone Profit after Tax for Q4FY26 was Rs. 13.22 Crore, a significant 190.46 percent jump from the Rs. 4.55 Crore in Q4FY25.

Operationally, the company's total gas volume for the year reached 223.67 mmscm, supported by a CNG volume of 133.53 mmscm and a domestic PNG connection base that grew 11 percent to 83,262 customers. The infrastructure network expanded to 150 CNG stations and 552 dispensing points across its geographical areas.

Capital Expenditure And Financial Stability

The company continues to invest in its network expansion, reporting a total capital expenditure of Rs. 184.3 Crore for FY26, bringing the cumulative capex as of March 31, 2026, to Rs. 1,023.7 Crore. IRM Energy remains in a strong financial position with a net-debt-free balance sheet and a comfortable net cash position of Rs. 170 Crore. The company's net worth increased to Rs. 997.53 Crore at the end of the fiscal year. These results were reviewed and approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 08, 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is prepared based on the audited financial results and investor presentation of IRM Energy Limited for the period ending March 31, 2026. All financial figures and operational data are cited directly from the company's official disclosures. This summary is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.