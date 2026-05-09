Apollo Finvest India Reports Total Income Of ₹2,124.60 Lakhs & Net Profit Of ₹695.49 Lakhs

Apollo Finvest (India) disclosed its audited financial results for the quarter and full fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. |

Mumbai: For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, Apollo Finvest (India) Limited reported a total income of Rs. 2,124.60 lakhs, which includes total revenue from operations of Rs. 2,070.48 lakhs and other income of Rs. 54.12 lakhs. The revenue from operations was primarily driven by interest income of Rs. 1,311.96 lakhs and fee and commission income of Rs. 591.65 lakhs. Total expenses for the year were recorded at Rs. 1,279.53 lakhs, leading to a profit before tax of Rs. 1,040.87 lakhs.

After accounting for a total tax expense of Rs. 345.38 lakhs, the company achieved a net profit after tax of Rs. 695.49 lakhs. The basic and diluted earnings per equity share for the year stood at Rs. 18.63 based on a nominal value of Rs. 10.00 per share.

Quarterly Results And Balance Sheet Position

The final quarter ending March 31, 2026, contributed a total income of Rs. 613.37 lakhs and a net profit after tax of Rs. 106.98 lakhs. As of the end of the financial year, the company's total assets were valued at Rs. 10,474.19 lakhs, compared to Rs. 10,724.29 lakhs in the previous year.

Financial assets, which form the bulk of the balance sheet at Rs. 9,839.37 lakhs, included loans of Rs. 6,247.30 lakhs and investments of Rs. 2,931.42 lakhs. On the liabilities side, total equity reached Rs. 7,429.02 lakhs, comprising a paid-up equity share capital of Rs. 373.27 lakhs and other equity of Rs. 7,055.75 lakhs.

Board Decisions And Governance

The Board of Directors, in their meeting held on May 08, 2026, approved the audited financial results and took on record the auditor's report with an unmodified opinion. Strategic governance decisions included the re-appointment of Mr. Amey Chaubal as Internal Auditor for the 2026-27 financial year and the re-appointment of Mr. Akash Saxena as a Non-Executive and Independent Director for a second five-year term starting June 30, 2026. Additionally, the company confirmed that it does not fall under the "Large Corporate" category as defined by SEBI criteria as of March 31, 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the audited financial statements and official board disclosures of Apollo Finvest (India) Limited for the period ending March 31, 2026. All figures are extracted directly from the company's statutory filings and are intended for informational purposes only.