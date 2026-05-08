Apollo Micro Systems Secures ₹510.25 Million Defence & Private Sector Orders

Apollo Micro Systems has received fresh business orders worth Rs 510.25 million from the Ministry of Defence, public sector defence undertakings, and private companies, according to an exchange filing dated May 8, 2026. |

Hyderabad: Apollo Micro Systems has landed a new set of contracts that further strengthens its order pipeline at a time when domestic defence manufacturing continues to gather momentum in India.

Defence Orders Expand

The company said it received combined orders worth Rs 510.25 million across government and private sector clients. The Ministry of Defence contributed contracts worth Rs 174.78 million, while public sector defence undertakings accounted for Rs 95.28 million. The latest inflow indicates sustained demand for the company’s defence electronics and mission-critical systems portfolio.

Private Sector Leads

Private companies emerged as the largest contributors to the fresh business update, placing orders worth Rs 240.18 million. That figure represents nearly half of the total contracts announced by the company. The mix of public and private sector orders also suggests Apollo Micro Systems is steadily widening its customer base beyond traditional government-linked projects.

Growth Momentum Continues

The latest contracts add to the company’s ongoing business momentum in the defence and aerospace segment. While the filing did not disclose the exact nature of the products or execution timelines, the order book reflects continued procurement activity from strategic sectors. Managing Director Karunakar Reddy Baddam informed the exchanges that the contracts were received in the ordinary course of business, highlighting operational continuity rather than a one-off transaction.

Focus On Domestic Defence

The order announcement comes amid increased emphasis on indigenous defence manufacturing and local sourcing initiatives in India. Companies operating in defence electronics and subsystem manufacturing have been witnessing stronger opportunities from both government agencies and private industry participants. Apollo Micro Systems appears positioned to benefit from this broader shift as procurement activity remains active across multiple segments.

The company shared the update with stock exchanges for shareholder information and requested the exchanges to take the disclosure on record.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company filing submitted by Apollo Micro Systems Limited to the BSE and NSE on May 8, 2026. No external sources, independent verification, or additional reporting has been used in preparing this article.